The Sultans from Monterrey have their rotation for the Serie from playoffs in view of Orange trees from Hermosillo in the ARCO Mexican Pacific League (LAMP).

Rotation Sultans of Monterrey Vs. Naranjeros de Hermosillo

According to Rocío Contreras:

Game 1: Nick Struck. Game 2: Edgar Torres. Game 3: Cristian Castillo. Game 4: Mike Devine.

Pitching duels for the first round of Play offs between @SultanesOficial and @ClubNaranjeros. J1: Nick Struck vs Elian Leyva.

J2: Edgar Torres vs. Ryan Verdugo.

J3: Cristian Castillo vs Wilmer Rios.

J4: Mike Devine vs José Samayoa. # LMP pic.twitter.com/Lfh2hluJOa – Rocio Contreras (@CRocioContreras) December 24, 2021

Sultans of Monterrey (7) Vs. Naranjeros de Hermosillo (2)

Naranjeros de Hermosillo climbed to second place (14.5 points) with the victory over Yaquis de Obregón, they will host the Sultans of Monterrey (12.0 points) this December 25 who were the seventh seed.

Sultans of Monterrey reinforcements

Edgar Tores (left-handed pitcher) of Venados de Mazatlán. They will add to their rotation a left-handed arm that finished as the leader of victories with the Buenos Aires with 5 with 49 innings thrown. Francisco Ríos (right pitcher) of Venados de Mazatlán.

