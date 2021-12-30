.

The singer Chiquis Rivera has lived a 2021 with ups and downs. On the one hand, he has undertaken new projects, debuting in the conduction and production of the program “Lo Mejor de Ti con Chiquis” (Universe), and releasing his singles “Anyone” and “My problem”, not to mention that he found love again and she lives a passionate relationship with the photographer Emilio Sánchez, with whom she has declared herself “totally in love”.

In contrast to his happiness, his family problems are recounted, after the break with his uncles Rosie and Juan Rivera – due to his mother’s inheritance – as well as the estrangement from his maternal grandmother Doña Rosa, and the difficulties in being able to finalize his longed-for divorce of Lorenzo Méndez, which he has been processing for more than a year.

In the aspect of her life where only successes are counted, it has been in the interaction with her loyal audience, who appreciate each image or video that the 36-year-old artist is encouraged to share with them. Among the Instagram images most applauded by her audience this 2021 are provocative images where she looks radiant and proud of her body.

A total of 224 thousand Likes and more than 9 thousand comments generated the image of his rear that he published in May to promote his anti-cellulite cream. “I, like many women, suffer from cellulite on my legs, as well as on my buttocks … that is why it was very important for me to formulate a product that not only helps me, but also other women who share this” dilemma ” . Especially in these hot days, when we all want to walk with little clothes or in a bikini, “he wrote, unleashing a wave of daring comments.

As God brought her into the world and wrapped only in a sheet, she posed from her bed sending a suggestive message. “I let my hair down for you, just for you,” she wrote flirtatiously.

Later, she was in charge of sending a strong message about how important it is to accept yourself and not fall into the typical stereotypes of beauty. “Maybe I’m not to your liking, but thank God, for self-love is not a requirement,” he wrote in the session where he proudly wore his thighs with a provocative shorts.

And, displaying refined taste, she wore a glamorous low-cut white baby doll to promote her line of beauty products. The photo received 115,000 Likes and more than 1,000 flattering comments.

To send his Christmas greeting, he chose to pose with a red baby doll, aboard a sleigh, leaving his followers happy.

With more clothes, but just as happy, Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter has also shared photos of the dream vacation she enjoyed with her brothers in Colorado, and in which her 31-year-old boyfriend Emilio Sánchez also participated.

