11/28/2021 at 22:50 CET

Marc Zapater

The Olympique de Marseille from the Argentine coach George Sampaoli managed to win by the minimum Troyes (1-0) thanks to both the Spanish footballer Pol Lirola, in the final stretch of the meeting. Important victory after being eliminated from the group stage of the Europa League against Galatasaray (4-2).

SEA

TRO

Olympique de Marseille

Pau López; Rongier, Saliba, Álvaro González, Luan Peres; Gueye, Guendouzi; Pol Lirola (Henrique 87 ‘), Payet, Konrad (Bamba Dieng 69’); and Milik (Gerson 82 ‘).

Troyes

Gallon; Rami (Ripart 79 ‘), Giraudon, Salmier; Biancone, Kouamé (Chavalerin 75 ‘), Tardieu, Koné (Chadli 87’); Rodrigues, Touzghar (Hyun-Jun 76 ‘) and Baldé.

Referee

Jeremie Pignard. TA: Gueye (16 ‘) / (Salmier (10’), Tardieu (17 ‘), Koné (43’), Rodrigues (59 ‘).

Incidents

Match corresponding to the fifteenth day of Ligue 1, played at the Vélodrome Stadium.

The atmosphere lived in the Vélodrome was off, like the game itself. Just one shot on goal to the goalkeeper Gallon del Troyes who, despite not having the ball, dominated perfectly defensively in the first half.

OM tried offensively, with possession of the ball as the best weapon, through Payet and Guendouzi, who tried things but without luck.

After the break, it was not until minute 74 that the local team opened the can. Payet attended perfectly to Pol Lirola, which started at the limit of the offside, in a heads up with Gallon, that could not do anything before the definition of the Spanish. Fifth assist of the season for the French attacker and first goal of the season in Ligue 1 for Mollet del Vallès.