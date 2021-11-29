11/28/2021 at 7:20 PM CET

Marc Zapater

The Olympique de Lyon managed to beat the Montpellier (0-1) thanks to a loner so much of Packet in the equator of the first half and to the interventions of Lopes to avoid the local goal, in a second half in which the de Peter Bosz.

MON

LYO

Montpellier

Omlin; Souquet (Sambia 83 ‘), Sakho, Cozza, Ristic; Chotard (Leroy 83 ‘), Ferri; Gioacchini (Sepe 56 ‘), Mollet, Mavididi; and Germain (Makouana 74 ‘).

Olympique de Lyon

Lopes; Gusto, Boateng (Da Silva 73 ‘), Denayer, Emerson, Guimaraes (Mendes 74’), Caqueret; Paquetá (Cherki 83 ‘), Aouar, Ekambi; and Slimani (Dembélé 74 ‘).

Referee

Thomas Leonard. TA: Ferri (68 ‘) / Slimani (29’), Caqueret (40 ‘), Boateng (45’) and Emerson (67 ‘).

Incidents

Match corresponding to the fifteenth day of Ligue 1, played at the Stade de la Mosson.

Lyon led in the first period played at the Stade de la Mosson. Packet He was in charge of scoring the only goal of the match, which helped the lions to achieve the three points.

In the 17th minute, after a cross by Taste from the right side, Slimani he finished off the crossbar without luck. After the rebound, the ball reached Packet, who only had to send the ball to the back of the net with a header.

Despite the clear dominance of those of Peter Bosz in the first half, Montpellier knew how to worry the goalkeeper Lopes at the beginning of the game and everything indicated that in the second half the locals were going to fight to overcome the match.

After the break those of Olivier Dall’Oglio they turned to the attack in search of the goal that put the equalizer in the luminous one. However, they ran into the Portuguese goalkeeper of Olympique de Lyon, Lopes, who became the hero of the second half as he secured the three points for the visiting team with his interventions.

Good news for those of Peter Bosz the three points, after knowing that on December 1, after the bottle Payet, which forced the match against Marseille to stop, the Disciplinary Commission has decreed that Lyon’s next home match will be played without an audience.