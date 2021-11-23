11/23/2021

On at 23:40 CET

Roger Payró

Julen Lopetegui did not want to talk about the ‘final’ in the previous one. It focused on the “illusion & rdquor; that they had to show to stay alive in the Champions League. And Sevilla did. Deserved victory against Wolfsburg (2-0) in the best game this season in Europe. The last day will not be suitable for the faint of heart. It depends on himself but for this he will have to win in Austria Salzburg, that with two defeats the pass has been complicated. Now the first is Lille and Wolfsburg is last. Between Gauls and Germans, there are only three points of difference.

SEV

WOB

Seville

Bond; Montiel, Koundé, Diego Carlos (Augustinsson, 94 ‘), Acuña; Jordán (Delaney, 82 ‘), Fernando, Rakitic (Rekik, 94’); Ocampos, Munir (Rafa Mir, 81 ‘) and Papu Gómez (Óliver, 80’).

Wolfsburg

Pervan; Lacroix, Guilavogui, Brooks (Ginczek, 88 ‘); Baku (Mbabu, 75 ‘), Vranckx (Lukebakio, 75’), Arnold, Roussillon (Otavio, 75 ‘); Nmecha, Gerhardt (Philipp, 67 ‘); and Weghorst.

Goals

1-0 M. 13 Jordan. 2-0 M. 97 Rafa Mir.

Referee

Cüneyt Çakir (Turkey). TA: Fernando (37 ‘) / Guilavogui (52’), Arnold (82 ‘), Nmecha (90’).

For now, the Nervionense team got rid of the pressure of the first ‘match-ball’. Julen gave a surprise by giving entry to Munir and Papu Gómez and seating Rafa Mir, who in the end ended up living his moment of glory with his first European goal. Brushed it Kooundé with an imposing head and had it Jordan hitting this time yes with the head. Rakitic he put it on perfectly and the midfielder, embedding himself between the center-backs, beat Pervan.

Sevilla clung to that goal like a burning nail. Very little in Wolfsburg attack, that yes in a shot of Nmecha he was able to get into the duel. Between Bono and the crossbar they avoided misfortune. The feeling was of control, but the margin was slim.

After the holiday, Sevilla’s services improved. He was satisfied with what Lopetegui saw, an interventionist technician where they exist but that did not move the bench until minute 80. Ocampos, the ‘Papu’ and Montiel had tried to increase the rent without luck. The ‘5’ made a very complete match, delivered in defense and without giving up the attack. From his boots, in the end, the goal that killed Wolfsburg was born.

Rafa mir, one of those who entered the green in the first window that Lopetegui spent, finished in the mouth of goal in 97 ‘a great center of the Argentine. Delirium in the Sánchez-Pizjuán, which led his team to win the right to be in the second round. It will be played in Salzburg.