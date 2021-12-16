12/15/2021 at 10:36 PM CET

Sevilla needed the penalty shoot-out to eliminate Andratx, from Second RFEF this Wednesday and qualify for the next round of the Copa del Rey after the ninety regulatory minutes ended with a 1-1 draw. Rafa Mir scored for the Sevilla players and Miquel Llabrés tied for the Balearic team. On penalties, Lopetegui’s team won 6-5

Andratx

Sabater; Damià, De Dios (Kane wins 107 ‘), Pomar, Carlos (Gaspar 97’); Bueno (Lorente 97 ‘), Vidal; Llabrés, Bonet, Amorim (Carrasco 90 ‘); Palmer (Kalnins 46 ‘).

Seville

Dmitrovic; Juanlu (Montiel 90 ‘), Rekik, Gudelj, Augustinsson; Rakitic (Delaney 74 ‘), Joan Jordán (Luismi 74’), Óliver Torres (Óscar Rodríguez 81 ‘); Idrissi (Papu Gómez 74 ‘), Rafa Mir, Munir (Romero 102’).

Goals

0-1 M.57 Rafa Mir; 1-1 M.65 Llabrés

Referee

TA: Pomar (120 ‘) / Gudel (116’), Luismi (119 ‘).

The Mallorcan team applied themselves to get the most out of their only advantage against a much superior rival: artificial grass. In it the local footballers move with ease, as demonstrated by eliminating Real Oviedo in the first round.

Before the first quarter of an hour, the locals had already forced three corners; in one of them, Bonet was about to surprise Dmitrovic. Lopetegui’s team had a hard time locating themselves on a small and unknown surface. TEverything he tried at the beginning was unsuccessful against an opponent willing to sell the tie dearly.

The Gipuzkoan coach came out with a very powerful eleven with the exception of the young defender Juanlu. With Rakitic acting as captain, the list of players stood out for the experience and quality of each one of them: Dmitrovic, Rafa Mir, Oliver Torres, Munir, Jordan, Gudelj, Rekic, Agustinsson.

But, the rival’s stripes did not intimidate an Andratx that four years ago was a member of the fourth category of Spanish football. The andritxol team, made up of young people from the town who perform various jobs in the morning and train in the afternoons, resisted as long as they could before a Seville forced to turn off, and the sooner the better, the local momentum.

The first 45 minutes ended with a clear chance for Andratx: Pomar headed off a ball that almost surprised Dmitrovic. Sevilla tried it but went to rest without worrying the goalkeeper Viçens Sabater too much.

In the field of sa Plana there were 2,000 spectators, but there seemed to be many more cheering for their team in the resumption. Each action of the Balearic team was cheered by an audience that began to believe in the miracle as the minutes passed.

Rafa Mir’s goal cooled the local euphoria, but for a few minutes. Llabrés leveled very early, surprising Dmitrovic with a spectacular goal from a direct free-kick. With overtime looming on the horizon, Lopetegui turned to Delaney, Papu Gómez and Delaney in the final stretch.

In the last minute of the game and when the tie seemed unshakable, Munir was able to sentence, but his shot on empty goal crashed off the crossbar. It was the epilogue of about 90 minutes in which Andratx, with effort and sacrifice, had the reward of extending the game for another half hour. And wait for the miracle in the penalty shootout.

In overtime, the physical condition of the players was decisive. The sevillistas arrived better, who claimed a maximum foul for a fall of the newly admitted Iván Romero, although the referee did not see it that way. The Balearic team used up the changes and defended with everything 1-1 until they reached the decisive penalty shoot-out.

Rafa Mir, Gudelj, Iván, Luismi, Papu and Delaney scored for Sevilla; and Oscar erred; on the part of Andratx they wrote down Bonet, Vidal, Fernando, Damián; Lorente and Gaspar erred.