10/24/2021 at 7:09 PM CEST

Ajax consolidates as leader of the Eredivisie after beating PSV Eindhoven, a direct rival for the Dutch crown. Both teams had chances throughout the game, but the players of Have hag They knew how to be more forceful in the rival area and ended up prevailing in the electronic by a result of 5-0. Dusan Tadic, scorer of a goal and two assists, was a constant headache for the visitors.

Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind (Tagliafico, 80 ‘); Álvarez (Schuurs, 88 ‘), Gravenberch (Kudus, 80’); Antony (Neres, 80 ‘), Berghuis (Klaassen, 69’), Tadic; Haller

Drommel; Mwene (Teze, 81 ‘), Silva, Boscagli, Max; Götze (Gutierrez, 81 ‘), Van Ginkel (Pröpper, 72’), Sangaré, Bruma (Vertessen, 58 ‘); Vinicius (Mauro Junior, 72 ‘), Zahavi

1-0 M.19: Berghuis; 2-0 M.56: Haller; 3-0 M.66: Antony; 4-0 M. 76: Klaassen; 5-0 M.92: Tadic.

Serdar Gozubuyuk. TA: Edson Álvarez (24 ‘), Lisandro Martínez (29’) / Philipp Max (36 ‘), Vinicius (69’)

The game started with a face for Ajax thanks to a goal from Steven Berghuis, who finished off a ball served by Dusan Tadic. Already in the second part, Tadic attended to Haller, who headed to the long post to make it 2-0 on the scoreboard. With this goal, the Ivory Coast forward extends his scoring streak, registering 7 goals in the domestic championship and 6 in the UEFA Champions League. Antony, Klaassen and Tadic they finished the win at the Johan Cruijff Stadium, providing a memorable afternoon for the fans.

With this victory, Ajax stands at 25 points and gains distance at the head of the Eredivisie, putting land in between with the second classified, PSV (21 points). Those of Have hag They end the tenth day with 8 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, numbers that place them as clear candidates for the league title.