12/07/2021 at 23:12 CET

Adrià Leon

Victory, full and record for Ajax, who have not missed a single point in this group stage. Haller, who else, opened the can and, although Nuno Santos returned the tables with a great goal, Antony, Neres and Berghuis took away the Portuguese the illusion to blows. Tabata put on makeup, but there was nothing more to do for a Sporting de Portugal that has conceded nine goals in the two games it has faced Ajax. Ten Hag’s machine is still faultless.

Ajax

Pasveer; Blind (Tagliafico, 46 ​​’), Lisandro, Schuurs (Rensch, 60′), Mazraoui (Timber, 77 ‘); Gravenberch, Edson Álvarez (Taylor, 72 ‘); Neres (Klaassen, 60 ‘), Berghuis, Antony and Haller.

Sporting CP

Virginia; Reis, Inácio, Neto; Esgaio, Ugarte (Sarabia, 73 ‘), Bragança (Essugo, 81’), Esteves (Nazinho, 73 ‘); Nuno Santos (Paulinho, 60 ‘), Tiago Tomás (Gonçalves, 60’) and Tabata.

Goals

1-0 M. 8 Haller (pti.). 1-1 M. 22 Nuno Santos. 2-1 M. 42 Antony. 3-1 M. 58 Neres. 4-1 M. 62 Berghuis. 4-2 M. 78 Tabata.

Referee

Davide Massa (Italy). TA: Schuurs (44 ‘), Edson Álvarez (54’) / Bragança (7 ‘), Tabata (35’).

Incidents

Johan Cruijff Arena in front of 45,000 spectators.

Eight minutes held the initial marker in the light. Eight, just because that’s how Ajax wanted it. Wow, and Haller, who scored their 10th goal in all six group stage games to remain the leader of the scorers table. The Ivorian coach transformed a maximum penalty that he himself caused after receiving a very obvious stomp from the visitor Bragança to open the can.

The Dutch dominance did not fluctuate and Neres put a good ball to Antony, who only found the gloves of Pasveer. Ajax were comfortable, but Sporting did not shrink. In fact, she was able to neutralize the shock: Tábata hung her at the far post so that Nuno Santos He will cross it wonderfully with a grass volley.

At the edge of rest the leading role fell on Virginia, which solved with large stops two actions of Antony and Gravenberch. The one who could not solve was Neto’s mistake, which was stuffed at the exit of the ball and left Antony the advantage on a tray. The Brazilian threatened up to two times to sit behind the Portuguese and finish at pleasure.

After the restart, the Amsterdam machine did not loosen. Schuurs stole in midfield and gave left so that Neres leave the crash seen for sentence. And without time for reactions, a long play from Ajax reached the feet of Berghuis, who faced with his skillful leg -the left-handed- inwards to put it dry and flat at the first post in his purest style.

Ruben Amorim’s team could not do much more to get back into the crash, although, in the final stretch, Tabata He will make up the result after catching a center with his left leg on the fly. 18/18 and absolute record for a Dutch team in the Champions group stage for Ajax. Without a doubt, Sporting will pray not to meet Haller again, or his teammates, nor to Ten Hag, which continues to win and convince. And rightly so, of course.