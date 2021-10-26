10/26/2021

On at 21:18 CEST

Joel gadea

Alavés victory against Elche four days after visiting the Camp Nou. The ‘babazorros’, with a goal from Loum at the beginning of the second half, beat an Elche team that proposed more but did not have success from three quarters of the field onwards.

TO

ELC

Alaves

Pacheco (Sivera, 84 ‘); Ximo Navarro (Martín Aguirregabiria, 60 ‘), Lejeune, Laguardia, Duarte; Loum, Tomás Pina (Toni Moya, 60 ‘); Pellistri (Édgar, 73 ‘), Pere Pons (Manu García, 73’), Luis Rioja; Joselu.

Elche

Box; Palacios, Enzo Roco, Bigas, Mojica; Morente (Pere Milla, 73 ‘), Mascarell (Gumbau, 80’), Raúl Guti, Fidel (Pastore, 63 ‘); Lucas Pérez (Benedetto, 63 ‘), Boyé (Carrillo, 73’).

Referee

Gil Manzano (Extremadura). TA: Ximo Navarro (18 ‘) / Enzo Roco (42’).

Stadium

Mendizorroza. 11,450 spectators.

Despite the fact that Elche had more ball in the first half, they did not know how to transform their dominance into goals, not even on occasions. Lucas Boyé he had the best in his boots. Alavés went from less to more and did not enjoy many either, except for a header from Ximo and an auction of Pons.

As soon as the second part starts, the board of Lane it worked. A center of Duarte combed it The guard and, in the second suit, Loum He riveted it to open the can. The goal, to the decisive post, was the third in two games for the locals. Elche took command, from there, but could only disturb with a disallowed goal to Guido Cheek for a controversial offside.

In that attempt was the baggage of an Elche who fell into ‘Mendi’ and who has three games without winning.