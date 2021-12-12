12/11/2021

On at 18:44 CET

Alavés believed until the end to secure a point in their duel against Getafe. Madrid went ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Enes Ünal and lived on income practically until the end, when Joselu, put on the scorer’s cape and signed the tie.

TO THE

GET

Alaves

Pacheco; Aguirregabiria (Moya, 79 ‘), Laguardia, Lejeune, Duarte (Sylla, 79’); Loum, Pere Pons (Edgar, 64 ‘), Manu García; Pellistri (Iván Martín, 46 ‘), Rioja (Javi López, 88’) and Joselu.

Getafe

Soria; Damián (Juan Iglesias, 65 ‘), Djené, Mitrovic, Cuenca, Olivera; Aleñá (Poveda, 83 ‘), Maksimovic, Arambarri, Sandro (Mata, 46’) and Enes Ünal (Jankto, 72 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 20 Unal. 1-1 M. 85 Joselu Mato.

Referee

Soto Grado (Riojan). TA: Aguirregabiria (45 + 1 ‘), Lejeune (2A, 91’) / Jorge Cuenca (40 ‘), Arambarri (45 + 1’), Mata (68 ‘), Soria (80’)

Stadium

Mendizorroza. 10,065 viewers

With Quique Sánchez Flores sanctioned, and watching the match from the box, sheltered from the intense rain from Vitoria, Getafe jumped onto the pitch with power. First shot, first goal. An imprecision in the clearance of the slobbery defense and high pressure from Getafe led to the action. Damián Suárez, very attentive to the play, took advantage of the indecision in the pass of Rioja to Duarte, to attend to An I. The Turk caught the ball inside the area and opted for a mid-height shot to beat the ball overhead. Pacheco.

After the goal, Getafe began to grow, to relocate and advance ranks. Unlike Alavés, which suffered more and more without being able to link dangerous plays.

In the resumption, the Madrid team remained very comfortable on the pitch, canceling a local team that could not find the tools to change the dynamics. Those of Lane very withdrawn, with seven players in defense. An approach that prevented the babazorros from creating dangerous occasions, especially against a very well-ordered Getafe.

In the last third of the match, and already pressured by the urgencies, Alavés pressed, advanced ranks and began to arrive more assiduously to the domains of Soria. Lane he chose to provide more troops to his attack in search of a tie.

The plan worked. The locals went from less to more and the award arrived. Assistance to the area and Basin on his punt attempt, he left the ball dead so that Joselu Mato will send it to the bottom of the net. Goal number 30 for the forward with the Alavés shirt. Maximum effectiveness of the babazorros that in the first auction between the three clubs got the target.

A goal that is worth gold for the babazorros who can stay a new day outside the relegation zone in which Getafe remains. Despite everything, Madrid add their fourth game without losing and can begin to look up.