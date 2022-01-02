01/02/2022

On at 20:51 CET

Marc Zapater

The Alaves achievement a great draw against the Real society (1-1), that has entered into a bad dynamic in the League after failing to win in the last 6 days, and that leaves a good debut of Joseph Luis Beg in Vitoria after taking the controls of a team touched in the first round.

Deportivo Alavés

Owono; Aguirregabiria, Lejeune, Laguardia, Duarte; Iván Martín (Méndez 46 ‘), Toni Moya, Loum, Rioja; De La Fuente (Sylla 72 ‘) and Joselu.

Real society

Remiro; Elustondo, Zubeldia (Pacheco 82 ‘), Le Normand, Diego Rico; Guevara (Zubimendi 81 ‘), Mikel Merino; Portu (Sorloth 76 ‘), Silva (Djouahra 76’), Barrenetxea (Januzaj 6 ‘); and Isak.

Goals

0-1 M.14 Januzaj and 1-1 M.58 Joselu (PEN).

Referee

From Cerro Grande. TA: Laguardia (54 ‘), Méndez (60’) and Rioja (90 ‘) / Zubeldia (56’), David Silva (67 ‘) and Januzaj (85’).

Incidents

Match corresponding to matchday 19 of LaLiga Santander, played at the Mendizorroza stadium.

The local team started the game plugged in, supported by the warmth of an audience that gave applause at the beginning of 2022 and the new era of Beg with the whole of Vitoria.

Alavés dominated the start of the match, which was coupled with the unfortunate injury of Barrenetxea for the Txuri Urdin set of Imanol Sheriff.

In replacement I enter Adnan JanuzajBelgian midfielder who in recent months has speculated a possible departure of the footballer and has even sounded in the Barça orbit and who revolutionized the league match in Mendizorroza.

Januzaj He entered the meeting wanting to vindicate himself. And so it was, he managed to score the first goal of the match between the tangle of Alavés players.

The goal arose thanks to the fantastic coordination of the Belgian midfielder with the former Girona player, For your, who paused the play and perfectly read the entry of Januzaj In the area. The first he had, for the inside.

After the goal, Alavés gave a considerable downturn. With a Real Sociedad with chances, a good reading of the game and with a good display of his game.

Despite this, those of Beg little by little they were entering the meeting again. With a simple football, Alavés deployed quick counterattacks that allowed them to reach the rival area in just a few passes, although without luck in the face of the goal defended by goalkeeper Remiro.

Laguardia had the last chance of the first half, which ended with 0-1 on the scoreboard but with good feelings for both teams.

After the break, Joselu, which in the first half already generated several dangerous occasions, managed to score the equalizer (1-1) from the point of eleven meters after the penalty committed by Zubeldia and raised all the fans present in Menizorroza.

The meeting continued entertaining after the tie in the light, with both teams with options.

The technician Imanol, nervous and thoughtful about how to unblock the game, he gave entry to several players in order to break the game and a bad streak in which the team has entered, in terms of points stability.

La Real managed to stop the continuous local attacks, taking care of the possession of the ball. Despite this, Alavés managed to have several occasions on the counterattack that failed to materialize.

The result of the match, vibrant until the end, did not change. A draw that tastes good for Alavés in its new stage and premiere of Joseph Luis Beg.

On the other hand, the Donostiarras leave Mendizorroza with a bad taste in their mouths after failing to reverse the tie and take the three points for home.

In the next game Imanol Sheriff you can already count on the new incorporation Rafinha, who returns to LaLiga Santander on loan from the French team Paris Saint-Germain.