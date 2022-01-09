01/09/2022

On at 20:48 CET

Isaac fandos

Alavés and Athletic signed draw in a rainy derby and the few occasions that they saw each other on the Mendizorroza lawn. In fact, you could practically count one per team: that of Rubén Duarte for the locals, and the pass of the death of Raúl Garcia that neither Dani García nor Nico Williams finished off.

TO THE

ATH

Alaves

Pacheco, Aguirregabiria, Lejeune, Miazga, Duarte, Jason (Escalante, 41 ‘), Manu García, Toni Moya, Rioja (Méndez, 65’), Miguel de la Fuente (Pellistri, 85 ‘), Joselu.

Athletic

Unai Simón, de Marcos, Yeray, Íñigo Martínez, Balenziaga, Berenguer (Serrano, 83 ‘), Dani García (Vesga, 83’), Vencedor (Zarraga, 4 ‘), Muniain, Sancet (Raúl García, 60’), Iñaki Williams (Nico Williams, 60 ‘).

Referee

Jaime Latre. TA: Lejeune (26 ‘), Rubén Duarte (61’).

Stadium

Mendizorroza. 14.103 ESP.

The two teams entered the match very intensely, as they were during the ninety minutes, aware that fitting in could be too big a slab. Athletic, with more possession in the first half, he sought to turn from side to side the worked tall block built by Mendilibar, but without the necessary depth to attack Pacheco’s goal.

It took half an hour for the first approaches with real danger. The first, for the locals, with a Miguel de la Fuente’s header shot, after good service from Jason, who did not find goal. The answer, a deep ball from Muniain, the most dangerous of Bilbao, who Iñaki Williams shot violently to the side of the network.

After the break, the two teams enjoyed the clearest to take the points, but neither of them could open the email. Especially meridian was that of the Blue and Whites, with a ball stolen by Rubén Duarte that the same left-back sent, from precious petroleum jelly and after a brilliant detour from Unai Simón, to the crossbar.

Athletic gradually improved and became the owner and lord of the match again. Those of Marcelino had their clearest occasion in a great personal action from Muniain. The ’10’ was surpassing rivals, opened the band for Raúl García at the precise moment, and the Navarrese crossed back a pass of death that Dani García and Nico Williams they were inches from finishing in the mouth of the goal.

In the final stretch, neither Alavés nor Athletic approached again with real danger to the rival frame, with what they considered good the point that they worked during the previous minutes.