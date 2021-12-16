12/16/2021 at 23:40 CET

.

A solitary goal from Andone in the first half gave the pass to the third round of the Copa del Rey to a Cádiz that was inferior in play to an Albacete that he was dominating but lacking in bite at the offensive level and that he was down when losing 0-1.

ALB

CAD

Albacete

Rosic, Eric Montes, Djetei, Boyomo, Llinares, Arasa (Rubén Martínez, min.74), Pau Resta (Johannesson, min.46), Del Pozo (Jeisson Martínez, min.79), Nando, Fran Álvarez (Fuster, min .46) and Emiliano Gómez (Jordi Sánchez, min.62).

Cadiz

David Gil, Raúl Parra (Pacha Espino, min.77, Haroyan, Chust, Akapo, Álvaro Jiménez, Fali, Martín Calderón (Marcos Mauro, min.72), Perea (Chapela, min.72), Andone (Nephew, min. 81) and Negredo (Osmajic, min.72).

Referee

Sánchez Martínez (Murcian). TA: Linares (1 ‘), Arasa (70’), Jordi Sánchez (90 ‘), Ruben Martínez (90’) / Fali (41 ‘). TR: Rosic (90 ‘).

Incidents

Match corresponding to the second round of the Copa del Rey played at the Carlos Belmonte stadium before 4,116 spectators.

At the dawn of the first act, a white box appeared pretending to have more the ball and that soon had a great opportunity in the boots of Arasa, who He stood before David Gil to overcome him but not score, because his low shot crashed into the post of the Cádiz goal.

However, a corner kick thrown by Martín Calderón in the nineteenth minute allowed Andone rise above the white centrals to connect an accurate header that, after touching the wood, he entered the goal defended by Rosic and overtook a Cadiz unprecedented until that moment.

Four minutes later, a ball behind the back of the Albacete defense served for the former international Negredo will sting the ball over the local goal in an action that Djetei destroyed, clearing the ball in the small area when the second Andalusian goal was brewing.

The cadista goal in his first approach it affected a local squad too much that, although he dominated the possession, it was difficult for him to deepen before the exposed defensive forcefulness of the group led by Álvaro Cervera.

And in the last play of the first half came a new goal from Andone in a set piece, although this time it did not go up on the scoreboard because it was annulled by the referee Sánchez Martínez at the request of his line judge.

The local coach, Rubén De la Barrera replaced Fran Álvarez and Pau Resta by Fuster and Johannesson after the break looking for more depth in offensive tasks, although the yellow team started the second half without losing defensive marks.

The attacks had a white mark against an excessively relaxed Cádiz with its minimal advantage, but the entrances by Nando or Arasa did not end with accurate passes to the opposite area.

Follow this edition of the Copa del Rey on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

Jordi Sánchez had a good opportunity in the final stretch of the clash (min.83), which went out -although it was annulled by a doubtful offside- and also Sobrino, after a counterattack in which Osmajic put a ball to the heart of the area smaller than the striker.

The Carlos Belmonte public was enraged in the last minutes for a short added time (three minutes) and for a transfer of regulation in the 92nd minute that the Murcian referee Sánchez Martínez determined as legal.

In the end, with a resounding anger from the local fans to the referee of the contest, a second round match of the Copa del Rey ended in which Cádiz, with minimal effort, he got on thanks to Andone’s goal in the first forty-five minutes.