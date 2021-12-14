12/14/2021 at 23:52 CET

Adrià Leon

El Collao was a judge and witness of a great night of Copa del Rey. Alcoyano put Levante on the ropes on countless occasions and, although they suffered to hold it 3-3 with one man less in extra time, they managed to force penalties. That’s when it appeared Jose Juan, the one who was already a hero of his own last year against Real Madrid, who, at 42, stopped two pitches and sent the Granotas home.

ACY

LEV

Alcoyano

Jose Juan; Carbonell (Escudero, 73 ‘), Blanco, Primi (Raúl, 72’), Castellano; Javi García (Ángel, 64 ‘), Juanan (Miranda, 64’), Imanol, Javi Antón; Mourad and Dani Vega (Toni, 85 ‘).

I raised

Aitor Fernández; Franquesa, Róber Pier, Duarte, Coke (Miramón, 67 ‘); Vukcevic (Melero, 56 ‘), Pepelu, Álex Blesa (Bardhi, 56’); Dani Gómez (Roger Martí, 81 ‘), Soldier and Cantero (Morales, 56’).

Goals

1-0 M. 5 Mourad. 1-1 M. 23 Dani Gómez. 2-1 M. 44 Mourad. 3-1 M. 55 Carlos Blanco. 3-2 M. 61 Soldier. 3-3 M. 68 Dani Gómez.

Referee

Figueroa Vázquez (c. Andalusian). TA: Primi (19 ‘) Castellano (49’), Raúl (99 ‘), Toni (117’) / Vukcevic (53 ‘), Soldado (97’) and Roger Martí (106 ‘). TR: Angel (83 ‘).

Incidents

Encounter played at El Collao before 3,800 spectators.

He had it right at the start the Alcoyano. Overflow on the right wing and pass back to the heart of the area that clears, almost by intuition, Aitor Fernandez with a great intervention. It did not seem enough to the Gipuzkoan goal, who once again blocked the rebound, this much more frank, to send a corner. But the reality is that it was the people of Alcoy who the siege was not enough and in the same service promoted by Aitor, they went ahead on the scoreboard with a head butt from Mourad.

What Levante lacked, who had enough with not adding at the RCDE Stadium despite transforming three goals, as to have to raise an unfavorable result against a 1st RFEF team. It cost him, in fact, against an Alcoyano with a lot of spark. But if the big teams can boast of something in the KO competition, is to have a lot of facility greater to score. Proof of this was 1-1: Rober pier put a balloon inside the area and Dani gomez He puts his head to disable the departure of José Juan.

Deportivo reacted well, forcing, through Dani Vega, Aitor Fernández to show off his best flights. And the duel was kept so open that the people from Alicante once again put an aerial ball into the little girl’s heart to Mourad, which capitalized, again, the moral of their own with the head.

After the resumption, he shook Levante, but sentenced -or at least it seemed- the Alcoyano; that’s how football is. And he did it with class. He wanted it like that Carlos Blanco, who hit Aitor Fernández’s post directly, a foul that the squad found, at least. What the locals were not expecting is that a mismatch in their rear would allow Soldier face José Juan in one on one. And Roberto cannot be given a candy like that.

Live the final of the Copa del Rey on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

The 3-2 of Soldado woke up the Levante again, which with the changes, this time very starting, he turned. It didn’t take long for 3-3 to arrive, with a cross to the far post from Morales that he finished off, for the second time at the bottom of the tights, Dani Gomez. And if Alcoyano’s tie had already been twisted, the expulsion of Ángel López after a hard foul on Roger Martí, it would end up complicating it completely. The last ten of the game could have tipped the balance on the visiting side, but the Cup wanted to give Alcoy another chance, who pounced on the referee when Róber Pier stamped his studs on the back of a player from Alicante. Figueroa Vázquez did not see it and signaled the end of the match, not the tie.

The extension started with a lot of local force. First for being about to overtake Aitor Fernández at the exit of a corner and, later, for staying very close to forcing the second yellow to Soldado, who could well deserve it. But the scoreboard, surprisingly, did not move and Levante had to resort to penalties to overcome to an Alcoyano who took morale for a walk, time after time.