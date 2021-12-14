12/14/2021 at 21:58 CET

.

A goal by Santi Mina two minutes from the end of overtime qualified Celta for the next round of the Copa del Rey against Andorra (1-2) on Tuesday.

AND

CEL

Andorra

Ratti; Morer, Vilanova (Diego González 89 ‘), Riera (Pedraza 68’), Vergés; Molina (Aguado 84 ‘); Left, Hevel (Enri 68 ‘), Gil (Riverola 84’), Martí Vila; Carlos Martinez.

Celtic

White; Kevin, Murillo, Carlos Domínguez, Fontán (Galán 86 ‘); Tapia (Beltrán 46 ‘); Velga (Baeza 109 ‘), Denis Suárez, Nolito; Santi Mina, Hugo Álvarez (Thiago 46 ‘(Cervi 72’)).

Goals

0-1 M.14 Fontán; 1-1 M.39 Adrià Vilanova; 1-2 M.118 Santi Mina.

Referee

TA: Eudald (87 ‘), Adrià Altimira (120’) / Fontán (16 ‘), Blanco (40’).

Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudet’s men suffered to beat an Andorra that tied the game with a ‘ghost’ goal by Adrià Vilanova that neutralized the first goal, the work of Fontán, and Eder Sarabia’s men had the option to tie a minute behind final with a shot by Rubén Enri.

The staging of the two teams was fast-paced. In fact, at 20 seconds the Italian-Argentine goalkeeper of Andorra Nico Ratti saved a volley shot from Santi Mina. The Celta striker was about to make a good assist on Gabri Veiga’s right.

Eder Sarabia’s men found the pulse of the game after this clear occasion from Vigo and began to impose their style of play: touch and depth. In minute 5, Iván Gil sent a deep ball towards Eudald and he, from the left wing, assisted Carlos Martínez, but the low shot of the experienced forward did not exceed the goal line thanks to Fontán’s providential rejection.

Live the final of the Copa del Rey on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

The danger for Celta came again, again, from the left wing and with Eudald Vergés as the protagonist. In the 10th minute, he yielded to Héctor Hevel and the Dutchman narrowly failed to finish in the small area. A minute later Kevin Vázquez was injured and ‘Chacho’ Coudet brought in Brais Méndez in his place.

In the 13th minute it was 0-1 and it was after a defensive error by Dani Morer that ‘Nolito’ saw, who sent a deep ball to Fontán and he beat Nico Ratti with a low and crossed shot. Celta’s goal came when Andorra was better.

Those of Eder Sarabia did not give up attacking and neither did their style. In the 19th minute, Renato Tapia saved a volley from Héctor Hevel with his chest on the penalty spot after a drop from Carlos Martínez. Six minutes later, Rubén Blanco avoided the tie with a point-blank save after a shot from Héctor Hevel with a service from Carlos Martínez.

In minute 38 came the prize for dominance of the Principality club. Rubén Bover took a short corner on Iván Gil, who hung the ball and Adrià Vilanova finished off with a header at the near post. Goalkeeper Rubén Blanco rejected the ball, which went to a post and the referee declared, with the help of the assistant, a goal.

The entry of Fran Beltrán in Celta improved the game of the Vigo players. Andorra lost control of the game and ‘Chacho’ Coudet’s men were about to go ahead again. First on one occasion by Santi Mina who rejected a corner from Nico Ratti. In the corner kick, Santi Mina finished only in the small area and Nico Ratti saved the ball again. And in the following corner, Thiago Galhardo finished with a head crossed out.

In extra time, Nolito was able to advance to Celta, but his header after a spectacular pass from Fran Beltrán was blocked by Nico Ratti.

Two minutes from the end of extra time, a header from Santi Mina after a cross from the left by Miguel Baeza gave the classification to Celta, who suffered to eliminate a First RFEF team whose main shareholder is Gerard Piqué.