10/09/2021 at 11:05 PM CEST

Roger Payró

England continues with its intractable pace in order to ensure its presence in the next World Cup in Qatar in 2022. Those of Gareth Southgate endorsed a ‘little hand’ to Andorra and already greet the appointment of next year despite the fact that there are three days to go. With 19 points out of 21 possible, the ‘Three Lions’ take five units to Poland, now third behind Albania, with 15 points.

Andorra

José Gomes; Marc García, Max Llovera, Christian García (Lima, 29 ‘) (Emili García, 62’), Marc Vales, Txus Rubio, Marc Rebés, Xavi Vieira, Jordi Rubio (Cervós, 81 ‘), Cristian Martínez (Jordi Aláez, 62 ‘) and Aarón Sánchez (‘ Cucu ‘, 62’).

England

Johnstone; Trippier, Stones (Tomori, 60 ‘), Coady, Chilwell; Ward-Prowse, Foden, Lingard (Mount, 72 ‘); Saka, Sancho (Grealish, 72 ‘) and Abraham (Watkins, 79’).

Goals

0-1 M. 17 Chilwell. 0-2 M. 40 Saka. 0-3 M. 58 Abraham. 0-4 M. 77 Ward-Prowse. 0-5 M. 85 Grealish.

Referee

Kateryna Monzul (Ukraine). AT: Cristian Martínez (42 ‘), Marc Rebés (55’) / Stones (42 ‘), Sancho (45 + 1’), Coady (86 ‘).

Incidents

National State of Andorra. 2,800 spectators.

The meeting at the Estadi Nacional was led, to a large extent, by the massive support of English fans, far superior to the Andorrans. Koldo Álvarez’s team put the bus on from the first minute but Foden unraveled his strategy. Two passes were born from his boots that broke the two defensive lines of those of the Principality to put the match on track.

The first one picked it up Sancho, who later gave the goal to Chilwell, and the second converted it Saka at 0-2 just before the holiday. England maintained throughout the duel about 80% of possession and without fully pressing the accelerator, he had no problem scoring.

Abraham, at game time, he just diverted a Sancho center from the left and in the final stretch Ward-Prowse and Grealish signed the victory. The Southampton midfielder saw Gomes stop him from his penalty, caused by City’s, but he made the rebound himself. More beautiful was the goal by Grealish, who played with the tricolor rear after a great pass from his goalkeeper, Johnstone.

The great news of the match, beyond sports, is that the match was made up entirely of a quartet of women referees for the first time in history in a World Cup qualifier. Ukrainian Kateryna Monzul was the main referee.