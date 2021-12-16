12/16/2021 at 22:04 CET

Valencia had to reach extra time to defeat CD Arenteiro (1-3), who dreamed of reaching the round of 32 of the Cup with a shot from Raúl Blanco in the 89th minute that Jaume deflected, before Guillamón and Vallejo , who had entered the second half, sealed the Valencian pass to the next round.

ARE

VAL

Arenteiro

Iago; Portela, Vitra (Arce 105 ‘), Novoa; Eimil, Cruz (Marquitos 109 ‘), Álex Fernández, Naveira; Magisano (Adrán Castro 53 ‘), Zanelli, Sylla (Raúl García 83’).

Valencia

Jaume; Foulquier (Piccini 68 ‘), Tárrega, Diakhaby, Gayá; Musah (Jason 88 ‘), Wass (Vallejo 103’), Racic (Guillamón 60 ‘), Cheryshev (Carlos Soler 60’); Maxi Gómez (Hélder Costa 88 ‘), Marcos de Sousa.

Goals

0-1 M.1 Musah; 1-1 M.8 Magisano; 1-2 M.99 Guillamón; 1-3 M.113 Vallejo.

Referee

TA: Munuera Montero (Andalusian). TA: Álex Fernández (33 ‘), Juncal (90’), Eimil (108 ‘) / Diakhaby (14’), Racic (20 ‘), Marcos André (33’), Guillamón (70 ‘).

The party turned to him very soon because Before finishing the minute of play, the English midfielder Yunus Musah exhibited his quality with a subtle touch of the heel to overcome goalkeeper Iago Domínguez, after a cross from Gayá’s left wing.

The Galician team did not collapse despite the blow, and little by little they took command of the duel, relying on the class of Adrián Cruz and Álex Fernández. Precisely the latter invented a spectacular deep pass from the outside, after hitting Daniel Wass, to leave Joni in the face of Jaume Doménech, whom he surpassed with a powerful cross shot.

The advantage barely lasted eight minutes for Valencia, unable to beat a rival of the Second RFEF. Even Arenteiro was able to turn the score around but Adrián Cruz’s shot from the front went slightly high, before Munuera Montero did not signal a clear penalty against his team for a foul on Marcos André (min.23).

José Bordalás, who could not travel to Galicia after testing positive for COVID-19, ran out of patience at the start of the second half. He put Carlos Soler and Guillamón to reinforce the core, and his team gained prominence. It was already difficult for Arenteiro to leave his field, although with the lines together he prevented Valencia from generating much danger.

His best chance came in the 76th minute with a hanging ball combed by Maxi Gómez and Marcos André finished off deflected, after Daniel Wass, who had advanced his position after the entry of Guillamón and Soler, had connected with him.

Arenteiro, who had not shown any signs of life in attack, touched the epic in the 89th minute with an individual action by the young Raúl Blanco, who after leaving Gayá forced Jaume to shine with a crossed shot.

In the eighth minute of extra time, Valencia, much cooler, ended the Galician resistance with a high-heeled goal by Hugo Guillamón at the exit of a corner executed by Carlos Soler, who in the previous play was close to scoring but was met an inspired Iago Domínguez.

Brazilian Marcos André was able to close the tie in the 110th minute but incomprehensibly, after a good team move, he missed an empty goal, stinging his shot too much. It did not matter, two minutes later Manu Vallejo amended his partner’s error to sentence the duel.