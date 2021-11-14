11/14/2021 at 8:25 PM CET

Germany, already classified in advance for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, said goodbye this Sunday to the qualifying phase for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a win during his visit to Armenia (1-4).

ARM

ALE

Armenia

Buschnev; Terteyan, Haroyan, Calisis, Voskanyan; Baryamyan (Baleykan, 69 ‘), Udo (A. Grigoryan, 84’), Spertsyan, Margaryan; Mkkitaryan (N. Grigoryan, 76 ‘); and Adamyan (Briasko, 69 ‘).

Germany

Ter Stegen; Kehrer, Ginter, Tah, Raum; Gündogan (Arnold, 60 ‘), Neuhaus (Volland, 74); Hoffmann (Baku, 84 ‘), Müller (Brandt, 60), Sané (Nmecha, 60’); and Havertz.

Goals

0-1 M.15, Havertz; 0-2 M.45, Gündogan (penalty); 0-3 M.50, Gündogan; 1-3 M.59, Mhkitaryan (penalty); 1-4 M.66, Hoffmann.

Referee

Francois Letexier (France).

Incidents

He admonished Voskanyan, Neuhaus and Arnold.

For Germany the game was a matter of statistics. Armenia, on the other hand, still had a remote chance of fighting for the play-off.

But there was no duel. Germany controlled it from the start, despite many absences, and fulfilled her role as a favorite.

The first clear chance for Germany came in minute 5 with a shot off a goal post. Kai havertz to the center of Leroy Sané from the left.

Until that moment, he had controlled the game by circulating the ball, but had not generated arrivals against an Armenia locked behind and waiting for opportunities to counter-attack.

The Armenian bolt broke in the 15th minute. Jonas Hoffmann played wall with Thomas muller on the right wing, he won the area and the baseline and threw a cross that Havertz he finished from close range.

In the 45th minute came the second goal for Germany, when Ilkay Gündogan converted a penalty that had been awarded by the VAR after Florian Neuhaus He was knocked down inside the area when he was about to finish.

The Germans signed their third target in minute 50 with the complicity of the goal Stanislav Bushnev, who missed a shot from outside the area of Gündogan, flat and in the center of the goal.

After conceding the third, Armenia began to show more daring in attack and their counter-attack actions were joined by more players.

His greatest ambition was rewarded when Mhkitaryan, in the 59th minute, he converted a penalty for a foul by Neuhaus on Terteyan.

The goal of Mhkitaryan generated a wave of jubilation in the stadium, but it was short-lived because in the 69th minute Hoffmann scored the fourth German goal after stealing the ball.