11/02/2021 at 23:18 CET

In the end, Cristiano Ronaldo always appears. Not content with having done it twice already, the Portuguese star emerged from nowhere for the third consecutive day at the moment of truth to save the Manchester United. A goal of his in the 92nd minute served for the red devils to get a point from Bergamo, before a Atalanta that he went ahead twice and was superior, but it was not enough for him.

Atalanta

Musso; De Roon, Palomino, Demiral; Zappacosta, Koopmeiners, Freuler, Maehle; Ilicic (Muriel, M.71), Zapata, Pasalic (Djimisti, M.45).

Manchester United

De Gea; Bailly, Varane (Greenwood, M.36), Maguire; Wan-Bissaka, McTominay (Van de Beek, M.87), Pogba (Matic, M.69), Shaw; Bruno Fernandes (Sancho, M.87), Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford (Cavani, M.69).

Goals

1-0 M.12 Ilicic; 1-1 M.45 Cristiano Ronaldo; 2-1 M.56 Shoe; 2-2 M.92 Cristiano Ronaldo.

Referee

Slavko Vincic (Slovenia). TA: McTominay (M.51).

United again showed many of the usual shortcomings, flat in attack and very uncoordinated in defense, especially Maguire, but perhaps few will remember thanks to the number ‘7’. In a powerful start, Ilicic overtook the Italians, but a Portuguese genius equalized before the break. Ronaldo had the indispensable collaboration of Bruno fernandes, which left him a gifted heel to shoot the net.

The red devils they lost Varane, who relapsed from his injury, and suffered a Nefarious Maguire. A bad exit from English led to the second local goal, Zapata’s work that he defined in the small area. His career was enabled by the English central cutting the offside.

Solskjaer put everything he could on the grill: Greenwood, Cavani, Van de Beek& mldr; but the one who saved him was the same as always. At the discount and when ideas were scarce, Ronaldo He picked up a loose ball up front, combined with Greenwood and impaled it to the back of Musso’s net to keep United at the top, tied with Villarreal, and jam Atalanta in third place.