12/18/2021 at 17:22 CET

Alberto Teruel

Roma does not lose face to the fight for Europe. José Mourinho’s team needed to return victorious from Bergamo in order not to plummet in the Serie A standings. Analyzing the contenders’ streaks, completely opposed -10 games without knowing the defeat in the League by Atalanta, one by part de la Roma-, the victory of the capital could seem a chimera. But nevertheless, Gewiss Stadium’s email was 1-4 after the final whistle.

ATA

ROM

Atalanta

Musso; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti (Muriel, 34 ‘); Hateboer (Zappacosta, 78 ‘), De Roon, Freuler, Pezzella (Maehle, 78’); Ilicic (Malinovsky, 46 ‘), Pasalic (Miranchuk, 64’); Zapata.

Rome

Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibáñez; Karsdorp, Veretout (Kumbulla, 91 ‘), Cristante, Mkhitaryan (Calafiori, 89’), Vina; Zaniolo (Shomurodov, 70 ‘), Abraham (Bove, 91’).

Goals

0-1 M.1 Abraham; 0-2 M.27 Zaniolo; 1-2 M. 45 + 1 Cristante (pp); 1-3 M.72 Smalling; 1-4 M.82 Abraham.

Referee

Massimiliano Irrati. TA: De Roon (7 ‘) / Zaniolo (9’), Ibáñez (50 ‘), Mancini (74’).

Roma started their journey through Bergamo in an unbeatable way. Barely 50 seconds into the game, Tammy Abraham he drove the ball into the rival area and finished with a sensational Vaseline. The auction was beautifully made, although it also had a touch of fortune, as it lightly touched a Bergamo defender before entering between the three suits.

Dea felt superior overall, but had to wait 20 minutes for the first obvious chance. Djimsiti hit a shoe to test Rui Patricio, but the Portuguese goalkeeper responded with a sensational save. Despite controlling the pace of the game, Gasperini’s side was beginning to have trouble defending Roma’s counterattacks.

The second goal of the ‘giallorosso’ team was born, precisely, from one against. Zaniolo, spur, connected a wall with Veretout, who ended up assisting the Tuscan attacker to increase the advantage of Roma. The second goal against left the locals touched, but they still had something to say before heading to the changing room tunnel. In the added time, Muriel tried his luck with a shot that apparently didn’t have much danger, but Crystalline He diverted it to the back of his own goal.

Once hostilities have resumed, Atalanta tried to balance the scales by all means. Roma defended themselves fiercely, much better than in the last few days, but it seemed that they could not resist much longer without conceding. When the river sounds, water carries, and the Dea managed to balance the electronic, but Massimiliano Irrati annulled the goal for offside.

Roma, who experienced the goal review process with anguish, reacted quickly. Smalling finished off a center thrown by Veretout to establish the 1-3 that allowed those of Mourinho to take air and Tammy Abraham, who picked up a rejection in the heart of the area, gave the final blow to the meeting.