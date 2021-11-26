11/26/2021

On at 23:30 CET

Adrià Leon

There were no winners in San Mamés in a duel full of misfortunes and bad luck. Athletic accused too much of the disconnection suffered after getting ahead on the scoreboard and adds a new tie, which after that of Levante and this of Granada, are already four in the last five games. For their part, Robert Moreno’s pupils started badly but overcame before the break to end up scoring a point in a never easy displacement.

ATH

GRA

Athletic

Unai Simon; Balenziaga (Álex Petxa, 78 ‘), Iñigo, Yeray, Lekue; Muniain, Dani García (Zárraga, 60 ‘), Winner, Nico Williams; Raúl García and Sancet (Iñaki Williams, 60 ‘).

grenade

Luis Maximiano; Escudero, Torrente, Germán (Luis Abram, 45 ‘), Quini; Machís (Neva, 54 ‘), Montoro, Gonalons, Rochina (Yan Eteki, 66’); Jorge Molina and Luis Suárez.

Goals

1-0 M. 10 Raúl García. 1-1 M. 25 Machís. 1-2 M. 34 Jorge Molina. 2-2 M. 76 Luis Maximiano (pp).

Referee

Lamb Vega (Cantabrian). TA: Zárraga (62 ‘) / Germán (1’) and Montoro (40 ‘). TR: Iñigo (99 ‘).

Incidents

Meeting played in San Mamés before 32,361 spectators.

With many faults and little fluency the curtain opened on matchday 15 of the Santander League. A few initial minutes of many interruptions and little game he put a remedy Iker Muniain, who did not want to miss the gift of Montoro. The captain of the lions only had to step on the area to get the attention of Luis Maximiano and give up on a tray 1-0 to Raul Garcia, which entered freely from the front.

After the 1-0, Athletic took a step forward and controlled with more pulse displayed in the opening bars. But if Granada has something when Darwin Machís is on the pitch it’s self-confidence, and showed it to the counterattack. The Venezuelan received on the left wing and faced Lekue out, who did not cover the crossed hit. Neither Unai Simón, who made the statues to fit the 1-1. The Nasrid set needed little more to get out of the cage, which was about to turn it over in just four minutes thanks to Jorge Molina, who finished off something crossed a ball received inside the area.

In the last section of the first, Athletic wanted to stretch, but Jorge Molina, which had already warned, did not allow it. Loss of Muniain and Andalusian counterattack led by Machís, Who else. The Granada winger tried to filter the ball into the heart of the area, and after a double and unfortunate rebound from the rear, Molina flocked the ball to overcome Simón with difficulties and silence San Mamés. After the 1-2 and Germán’s knee injury, Granada definitely took a step back and gave control to the lions, who tried without luck before the break.

The adversities in the central axis of the defense did not excessively complicate Granada, which also had to suffer Athletic’s push since the restart. The clearest of the first section was for Raul Garcia, who hit the crossbar with a volley connected from more than 30 meters and with Maximiano out of his natural position.

The arrivals of Athletic began to be seconded. Nico Williams, Raul Garcia -again-, or Zárraga They tried, but the marker did not move. Gonalons He put fear into the body of the lions with a good header, but Marcelino’s ranks continued to insistently seek the equalizer. And it was not long in coming after aligning all the possible stars in a play where the speed of Iñaki Williams forced the visitors to take the ball over the line. Several incomprehensible rebounds -consequence of clearance- ended with the Portuguese goalkeeper’s own goal, that reopened the shock.

The last one could be for Iñigo Martinez with the time already added, but the distant shot from the center-back was cleared with a lot of class by the Nasrid. So much time was added that Granada also said his after a blunder by Unai Simón, which forced Iñigo to commit a foul that cost him the red card. Robert Moreno’s team did not hit the direct shot nor did they reject them and Athletic tied, with a final tachycardia, one more point in their European pursuit.