Sevilla punished in San Mamés Athletic Club’s inexperience against the rival goal, where the Danish Thomas Delaney took one of his two chances and the rojiblancos players scored one after another up to seven very clear chances to score.

Athletic

Unai Simon; Lekue (Petxa, 66 ‘), Yeray, Iñigo Martínez, Balenziaga; Nico Williams (Berenguer, 75 ‘), Dani García (Zarraga, 66’), Winner, Muniaín; Iñaki Williams, Raúl García (Sancet, 57 ‘).

Seville

Bond; Montiel, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Augustinsson (Rekik, 66 ‘); Fernando, Delaney; Óscar (Gudelj, 85 ‘), Papu Gómez, Óliver (Jordán, 66’); Rafa Mir.

Referee

Hernández Hernández (Canary). TA: Lekue (52 ‘), Dani García (62’), Vencedor (65 ‘) / Fernando (73’), Rekik (88 ‘), Koundé (90’).

Incidents

Day 17. San Mamés. 36,737 spectators.

Delaney’s, however, was a great goal. His first in the Seville team. A tremendous shot from the edge that stayed in the right squad of Unai Simón. The Nordic midfielder had already had a first chance, but the ball hit Íñigo Lekue and he went for a corner.

It was the first chance of the match and the rest of the match was a monologue against Bono in which up to six local players, Iñaki Williams, his brother Nico, Dani García, Raúl García, Iker Muniain, twice, and Unai Vencedor missed clear chances. . In defense of Dani and Vencedor, it must be said that their shots from the front crashed into the sticks.

Al Athletic this eighth game without winning, with three defeats in them, he begins to create serious doubts and moves him further and further away from some European positions that he has at four positions and six points.

Athletic started better, in which Muniain returned, but it was Sevilla, with four changes compared to Salzburg, the first that approached the rival goal with danger. He did it with a Delaney header, to the center from the right of Oscar Rodríguez, who hit Lekue to send a ball that went between the three sticks for a corner.

That play did not change the dynamics of the clash, with a Sevilla too relaxed in defense and an Athletic determined to open the scoring. He had up to four chances to do it, but Iñaki Williams was covered by Bono’s shot after a visitor error; Dani García found the stick with a good shot from the edge; Nico Williams crossed too much a shot that went brushing the post; and Raúl also could not with the Moroccan goal after a failure in chain of the visitor defense.

As Athletic did not get ahead on four clear occasions, Sevilla did it in the second they had. Delaney’s work, who commanded the squad with his left from the edge of the area and after hastily receiving from Montiel.

Athletic was not down despite being against what almost always this season: its lack of efficiency in the definition. And he repeated his mistake again in a shot in the small area of ​​Muniain, a pass from the eldest of the William; and in another shot from the front, this time the other middle center, Winner, he found again that the stick repelled his tight launch.

On the play of Muniain, the local captain asked for a penalty showing the referee the injury caused by the Sevilla defender who hit his leg, at the height of the calf, just after the shot on goal.

The break seemed to disconnect the locals and give tranquility to the visitors, since the third quarter of the clash was almost a round of the sevillista group.

After the first round of substitutions by both teams came the first chance of the second half. The seventh of Athletic and the second of Muniain who sent to the clouds, with the left, a center already within the Williams area. Hence at the end a shot with a certain intention from Sancet and more drive than play and Danger from an Athletic denied before the goal.