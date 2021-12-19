12/19/2021

On at 19:46 CET

Alba Lopez

Streaks, like statistics, are to be broken. And Athletic against Betis shattered for good. The rojiblancos came from chaining eight games without winning (5 points added out of 24 possible). And curiously, before one of the sweetest teams in the competition, they ended up with their jinx. Thanks, above all, to a Stratospheric Iñaki Williams, author of a doublet, and at Decisive goal by De Marcos in the 88th minute. Juanmi got wet again in Pellegrini’s team, which despite the defeat maintains the third place, but sees how Sevilla moves away to four points.

ATH

BET

Athletic

Agirrezabala; Lekue (De Marcos, 55 ‘), Núñez, Yeray, Balenziaga; Nico Williams (Morcillo, 82 ‘), Vencedor, Vesga (Zarraga, 55’), Muniain (Berenguer, 69 ‘); Raúl García (Sancet, 68 ‘), Iñaki Williams.

Betis

Rui Silva; Bellerín, Bartra, Víctor Ruiz, Álex Moreno (Miranda, 83 ‘); Guido (Édgar, 67 ‘), Carvalho (Joaquín, 83’); Fekir, Canales, Juanmi (Rodri, 76 ‘); Willian José (Borja Iglesias, 83 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 2 Iñaki Williams. 1-1 M. 6 Juanmi. 1-2 M. 52 Fekir. 2-2 M. 72 Iñaki Williams. 3-2 M. 88 De Marcos.

Referee

Gil Manzano (Extremadura Committee). TA: Zarraga (59 ‘) / Fekir (49’) and Guido (59 ‘).

Incidents

San Mamés. 42,000 viewers.

The last matches that Athletic and Betis had played in the League heralded a beautiful duel in San Mamés. The ‘lions’ came from jabbing against Real Madrid, Getafe and Sevilla, but in all three games they had deserved the victory for generated occasions. The problem is that the team seems winded in the face of the goal and Marcelino does not finish with the key to reverse that negative dynamic. On the other side of the wall, Betis arrived at La Catedral, after count by victories their last four games in the domestic competition and add 11 goals in favor (6 of them scored by Juanmi).

And sometimes the omens are fulfilled. It happened in San Mamés, in a crazy start to the game with two goals in the first six minutes. Iñaki Williams opened the can after taking advantage of a great filtered pass to Muniain’s space, the differential footballer of this Athletic when he is in top form. And this season is fine, fine. The goal was annulled in the first instance by a theoretical offside of Williams, but the VAR corrected the referee and ended up going up to the scoreboard.

It was the beginning dreamed of by Athletic. The joy, however, was going to last a short time for the rojiblancos, since they barely removed from the center Betis managed to put the equalizer through Juanmi, right now the most fit forward in the championship. His scoring figures are outrageous. In La Catedral, the Coineño chained his fifth game scoring in the League, something that with Betis they have only achieved Emaná (2008) and Sanabria (2017). Between Canales and Álex Moreno they made 90% of the goal.

The crash was beautiful and it continued like that for a good stretch. Until the forces endured and it decreased in intensity. The Williams brothers, even so, continued to try it, and touched the second in a shot that the largest did not execute by a span.

After the break, a superior Betis was already seen. And that circumstance translated it on the scoreboard Fekir to finish flipping it. William Carvalho looked physical inside the area and enabled the Frenchman, who, arriving from behind, shot Agirrezabala – head of Unai Simón’s covid-.

It seemed that Pellegrini’s men had the game won by the sensations that Athletic offered. And then Iñaki Williams appeared, that touched by a wand a left-footed shot came out of nowhere to the squad to leave everything open again. If you settle on that facet of the auction you still have a long way to go. Because of physical it is left over.

The icing on the cake for the ‘lions’ was put by De Marcos in the absence of two minutes for the conclusion. Betis fell asleep and allowed Berenguer to reach the edge of the area, where his teammate burst in like a bull coming out of the bullpen gate to, with a bit of fortune -his shot touched Víctor Ruiz-, send the ball to the network and unleash the madness on the steps of La Catedral, who smiles again after a long time.