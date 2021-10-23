10/23/2021

On at 23:19 CEST

Jonathan Moreno

Athletic Club appears in the upper area. In a meeting with the Members’ Assembly and in which Aitor Elizegi announced that he will not stand for re-election, Iker Muniain is running as a candidate to lead the umpteenth rojiblanco project on the pitch. Participative as the most, he conceived the 1-0, transformed the 2-1 penalty and caused another that Berenguer did not hit. The Navarrese is the emblem of the lions.

ATH

VILE

Athletic club

Unai Simon; Lekue, Vivian, Iñigo Martínez, Balenziaga; Berenguer (Nico Williams, 87 ‘), Dani García (Mikel Vesga, 90’), Winner, Muniain (Zarraga, 87 ‘); Raúl García (Villalibre, 72 ‘), Iñaki Williams (Sancet, 72’).

Villarreal

Rulli; Foyth (Aurier, 65 ‘), Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Capoue, Parejo, Coquelin (Moreno, 63 ‘); Yeremy (Raba, 63 ‘), Gerard (Chukwueze, 21’), Danjuma.

Goals

1-0 M.14 Raúl García. 1-1 M.32 Coquelin. 2-1 M.77 Muniain (pti.).

Referee

Cuadra Fernández (Balearic). TA: Foyth (54 ‘), Moreno (75’), Estupiñán (80 ‘).

Countryside

San Mamés. 38,698 spectators

Mesmerized by the speed of movement or perhaps excessively drowsy, the Biscayan did not wake up the galbana until Danjuma sounded the cornet. Villarreal was precise and associative, but ephemeral.

Emery swore by the bajinis and lost his temper at 1-0. Williams had alarmed by crashing a pass back from Muniain from the left into the crossbar. The one from the Txantrea exploded, in a row, the speed of the ‘Pantera’, center to the heart of the area and there appeared the voracity of the one who does not disgust anything. Raúl García put the toe in, throwing himself to the ground and overtaking the lions.

The ‘groguets’ had a bad time, although they stumbled to balance. Danjuma took her with luck, and no less luck did Coquelin put her in the squad. His shot touched Iñigo Martínez and left Unai Simón petrified.

Without Gerard Moreno, injured in the 20th minute, Villarreal survived Athletic more German: ‘Gegenpressing’ with the stamp of ‘Botxo’. Danjuma forced Simon and Vivian. Magnificent but very only Dutch.

The ‘athleticzale’ domain was endorsed by the VAR. Tip to Cuadra Fernández and eleven meters. Alberto Moreno stepped on Vencedor and Muniain executed crossing it to Rulli. The Navarrese caused moments later another maximum penalty. Berenguer, however, did not suffer the same fate and Rulli read his mind. The Argentine’s mitten and hope for the yellow ones that the timer ended up killing.