11/05/2021 at 23:02 CET

If you are going to break a streak of matches without winning in LaLiga, let it be in style. Cádiz chose San Mamés as the setting to end seven games without seeing three points, just the day that Athletic celebrated its 200 games in the remodeled field. A goal from Salvi was enough to get the booty out of Bilbao, beating the rojiblanco team by the minimum.

ATH

CAD

Athletic

Simon; Lekue, Núñez, Yeray, Balenziaga; Berenguer (N. Williams, 46 ‘), Vesga (García, 58’), D. García, Muniain (Serrano, 76 ‘); I. Williams, Sancet (Morcillo, 89 ‘).

Cadiz

Ledesma; Carcelén (Akapo, 71 ‘), Haroyan, Cala, Espino; Salvi (Chapela, 46 ‘), Jonsson (Negredo, 84’), Fernández, Perea (Arzamendia, 63 ‘); Lozano (Fali, 71 ‘), Nephew.

Referee

Jaime Latre (Aragonese). TA: Yeray (27 ‘), Morcillo (69’), N. Williams (90 ‘) / Haroyan (85’).

Incidents

Day 13. San Mamés. 38,698 spectators.

With the pressure for Athletic to enforce the house on such a special date, Marcelino’s men tried to undermine a team from Cádiz that arrived touched in the last places of the table. But the Cervera rebellion had quick results.

At 6 ‘of play, Salvi took advantage of a ball from Choco Lozano in the area to take a cross shot that, with the help of a touch on Lekue’s body, ended up sneaking into Unai Simón’s goal. A deserved award for a Cádiz that was not intimidated at the lions’ house.

From there, having everything uphill was going to make Athletic’s actions very difficult, stuck before the Cadiz defense and with little option to pierce the Ledesma resistance.

Yeray had one of the clearest after the break, but his shot went over the goal. Marcelino tried to move the bench giving entry to Nico Williams, but not even the activity of the skilled youth was enough. The script was signed and the joy goes to Cádiz.