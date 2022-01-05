01/05/2022 at 22:20 CET

Atlético Baleares, from Primera RFEF, has qualified for the first time in its history for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey by defeating Celta de Vigo 2-1, the second First Division team that falls in Palma after Getafe, who ended up beaten 5-0.

ATB

CEL

Athletic Balearic Islands

Ginard; Ferrone (Josep Jaume 77 ‘), Orfila, Vilarrasa; Canario, Cordero, Shashoua (Jose Fran 71 ‘), Delgado; Petcoff; Manel (Jesús 87 ‘), Dioni (Vinícius 71’).

Celtic

Hard; Hugo Mallo, Murillo, Carlos, Fontán (Javi Galán 46 ‘); Tapia (Fran Beltrán 46 ‘); Veiga (Santi Mina 46 ‘), Denis, Cervi; Galhardo (Brais Méndez 46 ‘), Nolito (Iago Aspas 67’).

Goals

0-1 M.17 Manel Martínez; 1-1 M.67 Brais Mendez; 2-1 M.76 Manel Martínez.

Referee

Melero López (Andalusian). TA: Vinicius Tanque (87 ‘).

Incidents

Balearic Stadium. 3,000 spectators.

The blue and white, become the ‘giant killer of the Cup, continue to dream by prevailing with a double from Catalan striker Manel Martínez, turned into the hero of the night.

The Celts, who scored through Brais Méndez, maintain their adverse streak in the Balearic Islands since last season, also on January 5 and the eve of Kings, they fell (5-2) in the Copa del Rey against Ibiza.

The Vigo team, advised of the 5-0 that Getafe had conceded on this same pitch, tried to take precautions not to be surprised from the beginning and to give wings to a rival who feels very comfortable at home with the incessant support of his fans.

But a serious defensive error condemned him to play from minute 16 with the scoreboard against. The goal of the Balearic Islands was the work of Martínez, who came by surprise and free of markings to connect an unstoppable front for goalkeeper Matías Mituro.

With Iago Aspas on the bench as a resource to use if necessary, Celta initially failed in their attempt to make their quality prevail. He did not create great danger and never hit the last pass in the first 45 minutes against an opponent who closed the spaces perfectly.

The coach of the Vigo team, Eduardo “Chacho” Caudet decided to admit Santi Mina, Brais Méndez, Fran Beltrán and Javi Galán at the beginning of the second half.

The initiative came from the visitors in the first section of the resumption and Brais Méndez tied the game just at the time when Iago Aspas, the star of the Celtic team, who entered shortly after, was warming up.

With all the heavy artillery on the lawn, Celta looked for the final blow against an opponent that was losing more and more ground, but who perfectly took advantage of another defensive error to score 2-1, again, after a splendid header from Manel Martínez.

“Chacho” Coudet’s team launched into a total offensive in the final stretch. He locked up the Blue and Whites in his area, exhausted all his offensive resources to force extra time, but had to give in to a surprising Atlético Baleares, turned into an unexpected ‘giant killer’ of the Copa del Rey.