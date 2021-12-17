12/16/2021 at 23:07 CET

.

Atlético de Baleares, from Primera RFEF, has starred in one of the surprises of the Copa del Rey by eliminating Getafe from Quique Sánchez Flores with goals Pedro Orfila (2), Dioni, Manel and Vinicius Tanque.

ATB

GET

At. Balearics

Ginard; Ferrone, Orfila, Vilarrasa; Canario (Rigo 85 ‘), Cordero, Shashoua (Florit 74’), José Fran; Isidro (Damien 69 ‘); Manel, Dioni (Tank 74 ‘).

Getafe

Yáñez; Iglesias, Nyom, Cabaco, Jonathan Silva, Jankto; Florentino, Timor, Chinchu (Álvaro 38 ‘); Poveda (Montero 80 ‘), Jaime Mata.

Goals

1-0 M.6 Orfila; 2-0 M.44 Orfila; 3-0 M.68 Dioni; 4-0 M.70 Manel; 5-0 M.89 Tank.

Referee

TA: Alberola Rojas (Spanish-Macnhego). TA: Isidro (32 ‘), Cordero (37’) / Chinchu (24 ‘), Jankto (45’). TR: Tobacco (32 ‘)

The Balearic club thrashed a rival who tonight was seen well below their level, committing serious errors in defense and that, in addition, he was left with ten players in the 32nd minute after the expulsion of Uruguayan center-back Erik Cabaco for giving a header in a scuffle with Isi Ros, who was booked.

Forced to play an hour outnumbered, the azulones lived a real nightmare at the Balearic Stadium. Nothing that they had prepared for this tie came out; quite the opposite of his rival, who exhibited a great level on a historic night for the blue and white entity.

Getafe faced the duel with a long list of casualties -Macías, Abdulai, Chema Rodríguez, Sandro Ramírez- and his rival, practically put into the fray the eleven that every Sunday fight for the three points in their category.

The Balearic Islands took the Cup qualifying round very seriously against a Primera, a circumstance that did not occur 35 years ago, when they fell to Lorenzo Serra Ferrer’s Mallorca. It was also an opportunity to break a two-game losing streak that pushed them back to third place in Group 2 of the RFEF First Division.

And the game could not have started better for the Balearic club’s interests with the goal of its captain, Pedro Orfila (min. 5), who took advantage of a bad clearance from goalkeeper Rubén Yáñez at the exit of a corner kick.

Getafe were not in the Vía de Cintura stadium in Palma. Vague, without hitting the passes and overcome by the local intensity, he conceded too much. In several phases of the first half, the second goal was much closer than the away draw.

Everything was going wrong for the Madrid team and his situation worsened (min. 32) with the expulsion of Erik Cabaco for attacking Isi Ros, who saw the yellow card.

With ten players on the pitch, Getafe was left at the mercy of its rival, who scored the second, again after a corner kick headed into the net by Pedro Orfila.

The Balearic Islands, with everything in their favor, reduced the dynamism of the actions in the second half. He moved the ball judiciously, did his best not to take risks and was even enjoyed with very showy plays celebrated with joy in the stands.

The Balearic fans poked at the wound of their rival with shouts of “a Segunda, olé, olé”, reminding them that they are in the relegation zone on the seventeenth day of LaLiga.

The goals of Dioni, Manel and Vinicius closed a historic win for the Balearic Islands against a First Division team, Getafe, which will take a long time to forget a fateful night on the island of Mallorca.