10/24/2021 at 11:08 PM CEST

Francesc Ripoll

Little more can be asked of a party. Goals, emotion, intensity, tension, tactics, feeling. Soccer. Atlético and Real Sociedad tied at Wanda in a match between, surely, two of the best teams in the league. The Donostiarras got two goals ahead but could not avoid the rojiblancas draw, with a leading role for Luis Suárez, author of a double that equaled the goals of Sörloth and Isak. The mattresses were left half and the ‘txuri-urdin’, with a valuable point, are still leaders.

ATM

RSO

Atlético de Madrid

Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Hermoso (Héctor Herrera, 72 ‘), Lodi (Kondogbia, 60’); De Paul (Correa, 60 ‘), Koke, Lemar (Carrasco, 46’), Joao Félix; Griezmann (Cunha, 72 ‘), Luis Suárez.

Real society

Remiro; Zaldua (Turrientes, 66 ‘), Zubeldia, Aritz, Le Normand, Gorosabel; Silva (Pacheco, 66 ‘), Merino, Guevara (Janujaz, 88’); Sorloth (Lobete, 88 ‘) and Isak (Portu, 66’).

Goals

0-1 M.6 Sörloth. 0-2 M.47 Isak. 1-2 M.61 Suarez. 2-2 M.76 Suarez.

Referee

Munuera Montero (Andalusian). TA: Felipe (31 ‘) / Zaldua (41’), Elustondo (68 ‘), Mikel Merino (76’)

Incidents

Game played in the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atlético jumped onto the grass. Simeone wanted to appropriate the duel from the first minute and that is why the mattresses came out in a rush, warning Griezmann when not even 120 seconds passed. Bailiff, seeing his people overwhelmed, wasted no time in changing the system to curb the local momentum. And, although it had little to do with it, there was an immediate effect. He recovered the Real in his own field and in three touches he destroyed the rojiblancos. Silva, Mikel Merino, Isak and Sörloth. Tac, tac, tac. Perfect combination that undressed Atleti so that the Norwegian, after a feint that dislodged Oblak, opened the can.

The ‘Cholo’ team wanted to react to the goal, but the Donostiarras fully controlled the game’s tempos. Somewhat misplaced in the pressure, the capitalists saw how their back was constantly winning and how Silva, after a good combination, ran into Oblak when he was looking for the second. Despite the discomfort, Atleti continued to thrive and constantly looked for Remiro’s goal, but ran into the visiting wall again and again. Only Joao Félix, who is brimming with magic in his boots, generated a real sense of danger.

Seeing the bigger picture, Simeone made changes after the break. He left Lemar in the locker room to admit Carrasco. Surely, the result of a reflection to change the game tactically. But that brings Isak to a hail. And in two minutes he was in charge of smashing the approach of the Rosario coach. Free-kick at the far post that Oblak, with a loose hand, could not deflect. The second just started.

But far from collapsing, this goal spurred Atleti. And the siege was accentuated. The colchoneros locked up Real and managed to equalize the contest with Luis Suárez as the protagonist. First, nodding at the bottom of the tights a beautiful center of Joao Félix. And then, transforming a penalty that he himself caused. The reaction, yes, stayed at that. The mattress team tried until the final whistle, unable to complete the comeback. And the Real is going to Donostia as leader. And deserved.