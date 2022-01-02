01/02/2022

On at 18:50 CET

Roger Payró

New year, old customs. Like seeing Atleti with a 4-4-2, winning and with a double from Ángel Correa. Simeone’s team ended their worst streak in the league with Cholo on the bench after four defeats, defeating Rayo Vallecano (2-0) at the Metropolitano. The revelation team of this course showed its most apathetic version, as is usually far from Vallecas, and is one point away from equaling its best first round in First. He lost the fourth place in favor of Atlético precisely. Even so, Andoni Iraola’s impeccable work.

ATM

Ray

Atlético de Madrid

Oblak; Trippier, Giménez, Hermoso, Lodi; Carrasco (Felipe, d. 90), De Paul, Kondogbia, Lemar; Correa, Luis Suárez (Cunha, m. 72).

Vallecano Ray

Luca Zidane; Balliú, Maras, Saveljich, Kevin Rodrigues (Bebe, d. 58); Isi Palazón (Andrés, d. 46), Santi Comesaña (Falcao, d. 75), Óscar Valentín, Fran García; Unai López (Óscar Trejo, d. 58); Sergi Guardiola (Aguirre, d. 81)

Goals

1-0 M. 28 Correa. 2-0 M. 53 Correa.

Referee

Figueroa Vázquez (C. Andaluz). He admonished the locals Luis Suárez (m. 25), Giménez (m. 62) and De Paul (m. 73). He also showed a yellow card to Diego Simeone, coach of Atlético de Madrid (m. 7).

Incidents

Metropolitan Wanda. 43,029 spectators

The Basque coach arrived at the appointment with sensitive casualties due to covid-19, something that practically all teams are having to deal with. Also Atlético, who at the last minute could count on Simeone on the bench but not with key players like Koke, Joao Félix and Griezmann. In that context, Cholo opted for the 4-4-2 that was so recognizable a while ago and with Correa accompanying Suárez in attack. The Argentine took advantage of the opportunity of starting, how expensive this course has and more up front, while the Uruguayan continues to fight with the goal.

Rayo made up to three losses in the exit of the ball in the first half hour. The Uruguayan could not punish any. The clearest, one that left him in front of Luca Zidane. Your attempt at Vaseline, a disaster.

Correa, on the contrary, holed the first one he had. De Paul’s claw cemented a play in which Carrasco added more talent with a drive pass with the spur glued to the baseline. Hermoso could not take advantage of his pass, but Correa did, once Comesaña was not able to clear.

Atleti was deserving the goal, who sentenced as soon as the second act began. Lodi, who was seen in attack, found Correa in the mouth of goal and the Argentine scored the double. Lemar had started the play and it was the Frenchman who touched the 3-0 with a minced definition that escaped by centimeters. Carrasco then ran into the stick and Guardiola, on a shot by De Paul, almost made an own goal.

Atlético begins 2022 with one of the best games so far this season, although it is true that the level was being disappointing. The worst, that Suárez and Giménez saw a yellow and will not be against Villarreal.