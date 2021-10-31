10/31/2021

On at 18:42 CET

Jonathan Moreno

If there were doubts about the latest results, Atlético was in charge of dispelling them emphatically. Under an incessant downpour, heThe mattresses drowned a grown Betis that slides from the Champions area. Carrasco masterfully illuminated the path and Joao Félix, who fell from the trident, put on the brooch with talent. Wait for Anfield on the horizon.

ATM

BET

Atlético de Madrid

Jan Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Giménez, Hermoso, Carrasco (Lodi, 88 ‘); Correa (Herrera, 84 ‘), Koke, De Paul (Cunha, 84’); Suárez (Joao Félix, 71 ‘), Griezmann.

Real Betis

Bravo; Montoya, Pezzella, Édgar, Moreno; Carvalho (Guido, 66 ‘), Guardado (Rober, 78’); Rodri (Ruibal, 46 ‘), Canales, Juanmi (Tello, 46’); Willian José (Iglesias, 78 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.27 Carrasco. 2-0 M.63 Pezzella (pp). 3-0 M.80 Joao Felix.

Referee

Alberolas Rojas (Manchego).

Countryside

Metropolitan. 56,838 spectators.

The rain scattered raincoats, raincoats and umbrellas the Metropolitan stand, with more color variety than usual. The downpour did not stop the rojiblanca parish, but it did stop an unrecognizable Real Betis who slipped quickly down the drain. The Verdiblancos fell into the trap of Simeone, located in the box for sanction, and gave the ball. The Andalusian football went from threatening, with a left-footed shot from Carvalho a few seconds later, to testimonial.

. bands generated superiority in the medullary and paid the most ubiquitous Correa. The Argentine was the differential fact with his ease to associate and appear between the lines. The first Madrid was sealed by the ’10’. Right hitting at the exit of a corner looking for the long stick. Atleti shook off laziness and settled in someone else’s field. De Paul, another covering 110×73, claimed a penalty for Carvalho’s iron. The VAR lost the connection with Alberola Rojas in an action that seemed punishable.

Atlético thrived with the ‘ticking’ of the stopwatch and Griezmann demanded Claudio Bravo with the least good. Simeone lost his nerves caged away from his habitat. The game, however, had already been dyed mattress color. And just before half an hour, 1-0. Correa opened on the left wing, Carrasco made a ‘seven’ to Montoya with a dry cut and impaled high at the near post.

Rains, it pours

Manuel Pellegrini changed the scoreboard in the intermission and introduced depth with Tello and Ruibal. The Heliopolitans did not improve. In fact, it was Atleti that was around the second. Hermoso housed her in the tights, although, this time, the video refereeing was activated to invalidate the central defender’s header.. Millimeter.

The rainstorm was coming down with vehemence. The footballers did not distinguish themselves on the pitch and the more pragmatic Atlético appeared there. In a corner service, Pezzella gave peace of mind. The Betic central, in an unorthodox clearance to deprive Giménez’s shot, left Claudio Bravo petrified. The 2-0 knocked out the Andalusians and Joao Felix, mocking the offside, celebrated with suspense the one that closed the account. Party in Canillejas before the continental ogre.