10/19/2021

On at 23:57 CEST

Roger Payró

Except for victory at Anfield, Atlético de Madrid will have the first place in the group in Chinese. The rojiblancos fell at home against Liverpool (2-3) in a crazy game that had everyoneor. After a disastrous start, Simeone’s men managed to get back into the game thanks to Griezmann, who went from hero to villain. His direct red, involuntary but fair, limited the mattress forces. An innocent penalty by Mario Hermoso ended up condemning them.

ATM

LIV

Athletic

Oblak; Felipe, Kondogbia (Giménez, 46 ‘), Hermoso (Llorente, 80’); Trippier, De Paul (Lodi, 80 ‘), Koke, Lemar (Suárez, 80’), Carrasco; Griezmann and Joao Félix (Correa, 80 ‘).

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Gomez, 85 ‘), Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keïta (Fabinho, 46 ​​’), Henderson, Milner (Oxlade-Chamberlain, 62′); Salah (N. Williams, 92 ‘), Firmino and Mané (Jota, 62’).

Goals

0-1 M. 8 Salah. 0-2 M. 13 Keïta. 1-2 M. 20 Griezmann. 2-2 M. 34 Griezmann. 2-3 M. 76 Salah (pen.).

Referee

Daniel Siebert (Germany). TA: Suárez (95 ‘) / Milner (59’), Alexander-Arnold (63 ‘). TR: Griezmann (52 ‘).

Incidents

Metropolitan Wanda. 68,000 people.

It is often said that there is more than one match within a match. Take as an example what was seen in the Metropolitan Wanda. Someone who turned off the television after the first quarter of an hour would hardly explain the result of the break. From the ‘red’ submission, the mattress reaction was passed. From being on the canvas to minimizing Liverpool. Klopp’s team arrived with 20 games in a row undefeated and 21 seemed a clear victory. Salah, out of nowhere, invented a slalom in which he left Carrasco, Lemar and Koke behind. His subsequent shot deflected Milner inward. UEFA gave the Egyptian the goal.

Without time to react, Atleti conceded the second blow. Bad clearance by Felipe and Keïta spliced ​​a volley from the front directly to the net. Liverpool had their rival tied up with 80% possession. But from the red-and-white nightmare he went to frenzy. In a short corner, Lemar did mischief kissing the lime line and put it for Koke, who put it with all the intention in the area where Griezmann the goal was scored.

The ‘Little Prince’ ruined a one-on-one before the half hour against Alisson but made up for it with a beautifully made goal. Joao Félix played with Keïta and assisted the Frenchman, whose targeted control was half a goal. Simeone then aborted the change of Lodi seeing the change of scenery. It was the best local moment before a fiery audience. Alisson again avoided a dangerous action with a large mitten to Lemar, one of the most prominent in the first half.

The Brazilian goal, already after the holiday, denied a new goal to Carrasco just before he arrived the unfortunate expulsion of Griezmann. The ex-azulgrana raised his leg to control a rained ball without seeing that Firmino was in the vicinity. Boot in the face and direct red.

Then a new fight began, which Hermoso refused to win. Atleti resisted relatively well in numerical inferiority until the center-back committed an absurd push on Jota in the area. Salah did not forgive from eleven meters.

Carrasco and Joao Félix, whose effort was commendable, were the offensive assets until then. With nothing left to lose Simeone put all the meat on the grill with a quadruple change. The Madrid team dreamed of 3-3 when the referee signaled Jota’s maximum penalty to Giménez, this time for a much lighter contact. His colleagues from the VAR warned him and after consulting the monitor, the braid modified his decision. Correa had it in the discount, but Atleti left empty. He will play the size at Anfield.