12/16/2021 at 23:45 CET

Atlético Mancha Real, a modest Second RFEF team, achieved the feat of eliminating Granada in the second round of the Copa del Rey thanks to José Enrique’s goal at 21 minutes in a crowded La Juventud stadium in the town of Jaén, with more than 3,000 spectators and additional stands.

Atlético Mancha Real: Lopito, Raúl Pérez, Mauro, Del Amo, Nando (Villarejo 85 ‘), Óscar Quesada, Juanma Espinosa, Edu Viaña (Carlos Jiménez 73’), Urko Arroyo (Rafa Vega 58 ‘), Pedro Corral (Pablo Siles 85 ‘) and José Enrique (Migue Montes 73’).

Aarón, Arias, Germán, Torrente, Escudero, Eteki (Montoro 63 ‘), Monchu (Luis Milla 46’), Abram (Luis Suárez 46 ‘), Isma Ruiz (Darwin Machis 46’), Butzke (Jorge Molina 70 ‘) and Bacca.

Soto Grande (Riojano Committee). TA: Arroyo (24 ‘), Quesada (66’), Raúl (72 ‘), Juanma (90’) / Monchu (39 ‘)

About 3,000 people at the La Juventud stadium in a match of the second round of the Copa del Rey.

The mancharrealeño team knew how to take advantage of the reduced dimensions of their field and the artificial grass to minimize a rival who offered a bad image and that only in the second period had chances to tie the game.

Atlético Mancha Real literally drowned Granada in the first half with the lines very close together, a firm defense and a couple, the one formed by Óscar Quesada and Juanma Espinosa, who ruled the game against a stunned Granada and who only worried about starting with the explosiveness with Arias and the shot at the post by Monchu.

José Enrique’s goal, in an accurate shot from close to Raúl Pérez’s pass, left Granada touched, which only in the second period, with the departure of Luis Suárez, Machís and Montoro, enjoyed chances to tie, but the goal Lopito saved the danger.

In the end, victory for Atlético Mancha Real, which in tomorrow’s hype will be paired with Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid or Athletic Club de Bilbao, the four teams in the Super Cup.