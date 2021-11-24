11/24/2021

The Atlético de Madrid it is on the brink of European elimination. And not only from the Champions. The rojiblanco team will reach the last day as the last of the group after falling at home against Milan in a night to forget, victim of his stinginess and lack of initiative. The Italian team proposed more and took the victory with a goal from Junior Messias in 87 ‘. Those of Simeone must win in Port and wait for the Milan do not beat the Liverpool. There is no other.

Atlético de Madrid

Oblak; Savic, Giménez, Hermoso (Lodi, 64 ‘); Llorente, Lemar (Correa, 64 ‘), Koke, De Paul (Vrsaljko, 77’), Carrasco; Suárez (Cunha, 77 ‘) and Griezmann (Kondogbia, 81’).

Milan

Tatarusanu; Kalulu (Florenzi, 65 ‘), Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernández; Kessie, Tonali (Bakayoko, 65 ‘); Saelemaekers, Brahim Díaz (Bennacer, 78 ‘), Krunic (J. Messias, 65’); Giroud (Ibrahimovic, 65 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 87 Junior Messias.

Referee

Slavko Vincic (Slovenia). TA: Llorente (60 ‘) / Giroud (27’), Bakayoko (68 ‘), Hernández (94’).

Incidents

Match played at the Wanda Metropolitano corresponding to matchday 5 of the 2021-2022 Champions League.

The first half did not leave any clear chance of scoring. From Paul made the only kick of the Athletics and went to the clouds. At Milan, The O had the clearest in a volley that did not find a goal. They were 45 thick minutes, of crashes and interruptions. The ‘rossonero’ team touched the ball, but lacked vertigo. Brahim he was too lonely. And the rojiblancos, withdrawn into their own field, only dared to attack against in a specific race of Llorente or Carrasco. On Anfield, 0-0 at halftime.

Atleti threatened to step forward after the break. Lemar tested Tatarusanu, Griezmann almost found Suarez inside the area and the team came out to bite up. But Milan quickly balanced the duel. He touched move token. Pioli introduced four changes in one go, Ibra included, while Simeone added spicy with strap and I gave it.

Nothing changed for the rojiblancos, increasingly delayed, satisfied with the defeat of the Port on Anfield. And the Milan went to more. Savic saved under sticks a point-blank shot of Bakayoko. The trend was clear. The Cholo he sought more protection. And the goal came, in a center of Kessie that Junior Messias he nodded unopposed.

Cunha forgave the tie in injury time and the Milan he got a fair reward for his ambition. Image antagonistic to that of Athletics.