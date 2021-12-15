12/15/2021 at 23:30 CET

Villarreal went to the next round of the Copa del Rey after beating Atlético Sanluqueño at home by 1-7. The reigning champion of the Europa League gave a good account of a rival that is two categories below, in the First RFEF, after a full first half that ended 0-5 after Unai Emery’s pupils had a long dozen of clear opportunities the Gol.

ATS

VLL

Athletic Sanluqueño

Palomares; Edu Oriol (Navas 46 ‘), Duro, Cabrera, Riego; Adamou (Theo 63 ‘), Azkue (Caballe 62’); Armental, Toni (Miguelete 46 ‘), Héctor; Canillas (Gaúcho 46 ‘).

Villarreal

Rulli (Jörgensen 59 ‘); Rubén Peña (Mario Gaspar 76 ‘), Foyth (Albiol 59’), Mandi, Pedraza; Trigueros, Iborra; Chukwueze (Yéremi Pino 76 ‘), Moi Gómez (Alberto Moreno 76’), Raba; Alcacer.

Goals

0-1 M.8 Alcacer; 0-2 M.13 Alcacer; 0-3 M.28 Hard; 0-4 M.40 Chukwueze; 0-5 M.42 Moi Gomez; 1-5 M.60 Armental; 1-6 M.67 Trigueros; 1-7 M.79 Raba.

Referee

Gil Manzano (Extremadura). TA: Foyth (54 ‘)

Villarreal was a steamroller and after 12 minutes of play they had two goals ahead and about half an hour, three. At the edge of the break, the yellow submarine scored two more goals in a splendid first half in which the Castellón attack continuously besieged the Sanlucan goal.

After the break, Villarreal began to exercise sustained control of their great advantage, which gave the Sanluqueño the option to loosen up in attack and score the goal of honor.

Two more Villarreal goals adorned the result, which could have been even higher due to a shot at the crossbar of the Sanlucan goal, where a defender saved another action under the posts.