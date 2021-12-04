12/04/2021

Alba Lopez

Atlético was shipwrecked before starting his particular ‘Tourmalet’ (Porto, Real Madrid and Seville). And he did it in the worst possible way, allowing himself to be traced in the last minutes by a Mallorca that smelled blood and went for it all. Goals from Russo and Kubo worked the vermilion miracle. Before, Cunha had overtaken the rojiblancos. Simeone booked Luis Suárez for Tuesday’s vital game in the Champions League, where the rojiblancos risk their lives.

ATM

MLL

Athletic

Oblak; Llorente, Savic, Felipe, Lodi; Correa (Luis Suárez, 71 ‘), Kondogbia, Koke, De Paul (Joao Félix, 60’); Griezmann (Lemar, 60 ‘), Cunha (Vrsaljko, 71’).

Majorca

Queen; Maffeo, Valjent, Russo, Jaume Costa; Baba (Fer Niño, 83 ‘), Galarreta (Battaglia, 74’); Antonio Sánchez (Kubo, 74 ‘), Kang-In Lee (Sedlar, 85’), Dani Rodríguez; Abdon (Angel, 74 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 67 Cunha. 1-1 M. 80 Russo. 1-2 M. 90 Kubo.

Referee

Martínez Munuera (Valencian Committee). TA: Felipe (80 ‘) and Lodi (84’) / Galarreta (13 ‘), Maffeo (44’), Baba (66 ‘), Russo (84’) and Reina (89 ‘).

Incidents

Metropolitan. 51,009 spectators.

Cholo recovered from his libretto 4-4-2 to face Mallorca. And the great novelty in the coach’s eleven was Cunha, who made his debut after the good game that took place on the last day against Cádiz. The Brazilian did not disappoint by forming attack couple with Griezmann. He continually offered himself to his teammates and his mobility caused a great deal of trouble for the Vermilion defense. His were the first two clear occasions for Atlético. But first he lacked a foot number to clinch Koke’s center to the net and then he lacked aim against Reina. Like Lodi, who forgave a heads up with the goal.

The Savic’s injury after ten minutes of play was a jug of cold water for Simeone. The Montenegrin center-back broke in a backward race and leaves Atlético low on the axis of the rear for Porto. Mario Hermoso was the emergency solution. If Giménez does not recover by Tuesday, the former Espanyol player could start at the Estadio do Dragao. The other option would be to delay Kondogbia’s position, something that Cholo has already done with good results at times.

Savic’s departure from the field ended up affecting Atlético, who saw Mallorca generate up to three chances in the final stretch of the first half. Two of them carried the signature of the delicious Kang In-Lee, who is enjoying his time on the island. Meanwhile, Oblak left his stop every afternoon for the video library and Abdon brushed the goal after a beautiful play by Dani Rodríguez, one of the most undervalued footballers of the entire First Division.

After the break, anxiety almost ate the mattress. Arrivals in the Mallorcan area followed, but it was necessary to hit the target. Simeone saw it and decided to make a move by entering Joao Félix and Lemar. Both returned after injury and inactivity was noted. Even so, the team took a step forward resulting in the balsamic both of Cunha with 20 minutes remaining. The Brazilian missed the first shot but managed to score from the ground using the resource of the sole of the foot. He owes Correa a beer, who served him the goal on a silver platter.

Later Simeone wanted to close the game with the changes. And everything turned out the other way around. Due to a failure of Mario Hermoso in the brand that he took advantage of Russo to tie head and a ride of Kubo with the time already completed that certified the comeback of Mallorca and is a bad omen for the visit to Porto.