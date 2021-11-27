11/27/2021

End point to Barça B’s streak at Estadi Johan Cruyff. San Fernando, with a brilliant first half, took advantage of their chances to gain an advantage on the scoreboard and lay the foundations for a match in which the Catalans deserved more but paid for the lack of success.

SFE

Barça

Iñaki Peña; Solà (Guillem Jaime, 72 ‘), Comas (Escobar, 88’), Mika Mármol, Ndiaye (Balde, 46 ‘); Matheus (Lucas de Vega, 88 ‘), Sanz, Aranda; Estanis (Kays Ruiz, 52 ‘), Rodado and Jutglà.

San fernando

Pear trees; Cortés, Crespí, Ayala, Ruiz; Agüero (Dionkou, 89 ‘), Marc Carbó, Bicho, Juanmi Callejón (Gerard Vergé, 81’); Biabiany (Cveticanin, 89 ‘) and Ferrón (Dopi, 69’).

Goals

0-1 M. 30 Arnau Comas (pp). 0-2 M. 38 Ferrón.

Referee

Pastoriza Iglesias (Galician). TA: Matheus (65 ‘) / Ayala (76’)

With the juvenile Estanis Pedrola As the main novelty in an eleven very different from the one that jumped onto the pitch a week ago at Carlos Belmonte, Barça B came out to defend a new league match.

If anyone expected a cold match they were wrong. San Fernando came out with high revolutions but Barça’s response was just as forceful, giving way to a very dynamic game, with both teams very focused on attack, creating chances.

The Barça pressure was effective, preventing San Fernando from maintaining possession and seeing their game hampered, accustomed to triangulating and having the ball.

When the duel was more evenly matched, the set of Nacho castro chained several dangerous actions. In one of them, on the verge of half an hour, the goal came in an unfortunate play. He served a direct foul Alley, fortune teller Iñaki Peña the direction, but the clearance was not good and the ball, after several rebounds with many players on the goal line, ended up at the feet of Bicho, who shot, the ball touched Arnau Comas and ended up entering.

Shortly after, and after Aranda wasted a gift from the Cadiz defense, the San Fernando hit again, taking oil from their chances. Biabiany, one of the most dangerous men in the visiting ranks, got into the area, dribbled Ndiaye and signed a millimeter pass that he just had to push Ferron.

With that advantage in the light, the second part was presented with a new script. The set of Sergi Barjuan monopolized possession while the people of Cadiz strengthened their defense. With few clear occasions, it was Rolled the one that continued to create more danger on the right wing.

San Fernando was erased in attack, unable to keep the ball and leaving the helm to a Barça that did not stop pressing in search of a target that did not arrive. Despite improving compared to the first period, the Catalans could not turn the score around and signed the first defeat at Johan Cruyff, the second in a row in the league.