12/08/2021 at 19:13 CET

The Barça, leaders of the First Division, saw their streak of eight consecutive victories in the league halted this Wednesday by giving up a draw on matchday 10 against Movistar Inter, which added a point thanks to a double of Pol Pacheco in the last two minutes (3-3).

Barça

Dídac Plana, Ortiz, Dyego, Matheus, Pito -start team-, Esquerdinha, Adolfo, Ferrao, Povill, Lozano, Marcenio, Coelho and Miquel Feixas

Movistar Inter

Jesús, Raya, Cecilio, Martel, Saldise -starting team-, Pol Pacheco, Barona, Boyis, Rafa López, Igor Carioca, Raúl Gómez and Mario Gómez

Goals

0-1 M. 5 Igor Carioca. 1-1 M. 7 Marcenio. 2-1 M. 19 Ferrao. 3-1 M. 29 Dyego. 3-2 M. 38 Pol Pacheco. 3-3 M. 39 Pol Pacheco.

Referees

Carrillo Arroyo and Cordero Gallardo, from the Andalusian committee. They showed a yellow card to the locals Ferrao and Pito, and to the visitors Raya and Igor Carioca.

Incidents

Match of the tenth day of the Futsal First Division League that was played at the Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona before 2,843 spectators. Before the kickoff, the locals Pito and Dídac Plana were awarded as best player and pivot, and as best goalkeeper of last season respectively.

The Barça team arrived at the meeting in a better moment of form, after 14 consecutive victories in all competitions, but more tired after playing three games last week that certified their classification to the final phase of the Champions League.

The Movistar Inter, ranked eleventh after an irregular start to the season, suffered to contain Barcelona’s impetuous start, led by a Whistle that, like the coach Jesus Velasco and he is also Barça Ortiz, was reunited with his former team.

The Madrid team -with the ex-azulgranas Pol Pacheco, Boyis, Rafa Lopez, Raul Gomez and Martel in their ranks- premiered the scoreboard through Igor Carioca, who intercepted a bad pass from Lush in the direction of the doorman Dídac Flat and scored unopposed (0-1, min.5).

The Barça it took two minutes to even the contest. He did it thanks to a powerful shot from Marcenio (1-1, min.7), preceded by a recovery of Lush, which thus amended the previous error.

The duel then entered a phase of indefiniteness, with the Barça dominating the game but crashing over and over against a Jesus very inspired by the goal, and the Movistar Inter wreaking havoc on the counterattack.

However, the reflections of Dídac Flat they protected a Barça less fluid in the game but who went to rest ahead on the scoreboard thanks to the scoring instinct of Ferrao, which collected in the area a bad rejection of Jesus, perfect until then (2-1, min.19).

After the break, both teams accepted an intense exchange of blows and the Barça, saved by five stops of Dídac Flat, scored 1-3 in a rapid transition culminated by Dyego (min.29).

With two goals ahead and ten minutes ahead, the Barça sank in his own field before the harassment of Movistar Inter, who equalized the contest with two goals from Pol Pacheco (3-2, min.38 and 3-3, min.39) to the disappointment of a Palau Blaugrana which, with 2,843 attendees, registered the best entry of the course.