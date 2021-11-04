11/04/2021 at 22:57 CET

Joel gadea

Second hard defeat in a row for Real Betis that fell (4-0) in Leverkusen to Bayer that was not as superior as the scoreboard reflected.

Accustomed to giving up the initiative and even suffering, Real Betis were not surprised when the rhythm of the German team started at high levels. Something very similar to what had happened in the Villamarín. However, the attacking mordant he kept Fekir in their boots it was a weapon that the verdiblanco team used excessively in the first half.

The scare came with a target annulled to Frimpong, offside, but on the brink of halftime the local goal that was so suspected came in the form of a jug of cold water. It was Diaby, who caught an aerial ball in the area of Silva and shot him.

In the boots of the French magician, the whole green-and-white team continued to trust him after the break, with the misfortune that, after asking for a penalty on Borja Iglesias, he conceded the second. A shot from the front, again from Diaby, which deflected a defense.

Despite this, Real Betis improved, which went further and had options to cut differences. Above all, with a slap of Fekir to the crossbar. But it was not the day of the Andalusians.

In the lack of success and gunpowder, Pellegrini’s painting stagnated and, with more heart than head, tried until Wirtz with a pot auction soon after a counter and Amiri, with an empty door, they put the finishing touch to a match that got muddy. A tough defeat, which takes Real Betis away from a leadership that gives way in favor of Leverkusen.