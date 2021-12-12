12/11/2021

On at 17:53 CET

Alberto Teruel

The giants also suffer. After exhibiting against FC Barcelona in the Champions League, Bayern suffered more than expected against Mainz that managed to get ahead on the electronic and put the Bavarians between a rock and a hard place in various phases of the match. Despite the great performance of the visitors, Nagelsmann’s team knew how to take advantage of the individual flashes of Eat Y Musiala to take the three points.

BAY

MAI

Bayern Munich

Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Lucas (Süle, 65 ‘); Coman, Musiala (Nianzou, 82 ‘), Tolisso (Roca, 65’), Davies; Müller, Sané (Gnabry, 65 ‘); Lewandowski.

Mainz 05

Zentner; Bell, Hack, Niakhaté; Widmer, Barreiro (Tauer, 82 ‘), Stach (Stöger, 82’), Lee (Boëtius, 64 ‘), Caricol; Burkardt (Ingvartsen, 64 ‘), Onisiwo (Nebel, 75’).

Goals

0-1 M. 22 Onisiwo; 1-1 M. 53 Coman; 2-1 M.74 Musiala.

Referee

Benjamin Cortus. TA: Musiala (27 ‘), Sané (36’), Lucas (56 ‘) / Stach (59’), Hack (89 ‘), Stöger (91’).

Bayern exercised their usual superiority in the first moments of the game, with a Alphonso davies ubiquitous in the left lane. The first clear chance for the local team was born, precisely, from the boots of the Canadian side, whose shot was neutralized by Barreiro. Despite the dominance of Nagelsmann’s men, Mainz knew how to generate danger by taking advantage of the errors of the local defense to get closer to the opposing goal.

The surprise came to the Allianz when barely 20 minutes had elapsed. The visiting team went ahead on the scoreboard after a great shot from Karim Onisiwo. The Austrian forward headed unopposed a pinpoint center served by Jonathan Burkardt. Bayern had a few chances before heading to the changing room tunnel, but none of them created any real danger.

In the second half, Nagelsmann’s team took advantage of the individual talent of its members to restore equality to the party.Tolisso served a great ball in depth that Eat managed to control perfectly to strain the ball between the legs of Zentner. After the draw, Mainz knew how to withdraw so as not to let the Bavarian team exploit the spaces, which generated great difficulties in the offensive facet.

Despite the great defensive work of the visiting team, the Bavarian team ended up taking the cat into the water. Pavard picked up a reject out of the area which he promptly sent to Musiala. The young German talent cut in the edge of the area and executed a great shot that established the final 2-1 on the scoreboard.

Finally, Bayern managed to take all three points in a less than brilliant game. This victory, added to Dortmund’s draw against Bochum (1-1), places the Bavarian team with a six-point advantage over Marco Rose’s team, which has missed five points in the last two days.