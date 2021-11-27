11/27/2021

On at 20:45 CET

Francesc Ripoll

It cost him more than the account, but Bayern added the three points. Something that, after all, was the important thing. After running into the defense of Bielefeld, penultimate classified, time and time again, The ‘Mia san Mia’ won thanks to a great goal from Sané with 20 minutes remaining. In this way, they recover from the setback against Augsburg and remain leaders above Dortmund, with whom they will face next weekend.

BAY

ARM

Bayern Munich

Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Lucas (Sule, 90 ‘), Davies; Tolisso, Goretzka (Musiala, 56 ‘); Coman, Müller, Sané (Gnabry, 71 ‘); Lewandowski.

Arminia Bielefeld

Ortega; Brunner, Pieper, Nilsson, Andrade (De Medina, 78 ‘); Vasiliadis (Fernandes, 78 ‘), Prietl; Wimmer (Hack, 64 ‘), Schopf (Serra, 90’), Okugawa; Klos (Lasme, 78 ‘).

Referee

Marco Fritz. TA: Lucas (64 ‘) / Lasme (82’).

Incidents

Match played at the Allianz Arena.

He wanted to tickle Arminia in the opening minutes, but against a team like Bayern it is impossible to dominate the game. With hardly disheveled, those of Nagelsmann took control of the leather and the occasions followed. Müller twice, Davis and Lewandowski touched both before the halfway point of the first half. Carousel of arrivals that did not arrive at a good port, because the Bavarians were somewhat imprecise in the last pass and failures in the definition. The visiting team bolted and tried against it, although without success.

The beginning of the second half was a carbon copy of the first. Bayern dominating, controlling and arriving, but with wet powder in the final meters. There was no way. They were trying by land, sea and air. After an occasion from Klos, who was about to make the bank jump, the ‘run run’ began to be heard at the Allianz. And Sané said enough. After a good combination, received in the frontal and sent the ball to the square. Unstoppable. The Bavarians hardly suffered in the last minutes, where they were even able to increase the rent. What they did achieve was to secure the lead.