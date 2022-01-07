01/07/2022 at 22:57 CET

A Bayern plagued by casualties opened this Friday of the year with a home loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-2 that, however, does not endanger his leadership because he started the day with a nine-point advantage over Borussia Dortmund.

BAY

BMG

Bayern Munich

Ulreich; Pavard, Kimmich, Sule; Tillman (Copado, 75 ‘), Musiala, Roca (Wanner, 75’), Gnabry; Sabitzer, Müller; Lewandowski.

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Sommer; Ginter, Elvedi, Jantschke (Beyer, 67 ‘); Lainer (Herrmann, 79 ‘), Kramer (Benes, 79’), Neuhaus (Plea, 67 ‘), Koné, Netz; Embolo, Stindl (Thuram, 90 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 18 Lewandowski. 1-1 M. 27 Neuhaus. 1-2 M. 31 Lainer.

Referee

Daniel Siebert. TA: Stindl (78 ‘).

Incidents

Day 18. Allianz Arena. No spectators.

The casualties, nine due to coronavirus, among them that of Manuel Neuer, to which was added that of Leon Goretzka due to injury, they marked the game from the previous one and forced the coach Julian Nagelsmann to rebuild the defense.

Benjamin Pavard had to leave his usual right-back position to team up with Niklas Süle in center-backs. Joshua Kimmich went from midfield to the right back and Marcel Sabitzer, normally a midfielder, was a left back.

The rest of the positions corresponded in general to the natural demarcation of the players, although Jamal Musiala was forced to play a more defensive role than usual.

Bayern entered the game better, controlled the ball, generated two good chances, in the 9th minute through Kimmich and in the 14th, at Lewandowski’s feet.

In 18, Lewandowski himself opened the scoring with a strong shot with his right leg inside the area to pass from Müller. The game seemed on track for Bayern, but el Gladbach got back into the duel on his first finish, in the 27th minute.

Stefan Lainer had too much freedom on the right wing to launch a cross that the defense of the Bavarian team could not control and that ended with the ball at the feet of Florian Neuhaus, who scored with a strong shot. And, just four minutes later, Lainer, headed off a corner kick, made the second to end the match.