10/23/2021 at 5:40 PM CEST

Francesc Ripoll

With hardly any drop of sweat spilling, Bayern he won again and scored again. Knowing that it has no margin for error, the ‘Mia san Mia’ did not leave room for surprises and they clearly beat Hoffeinheim (4-0) in a crash that was seen for sentence before the break. The Bavarian team continues without respite – although it took the second half very calmly – and continues to lead.

BAY

HOF

Bayern Munich

Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Hernández (Sule, 46 ‘), Richards; Kimmich, Sabitzer (Tolisso, 77 ‘); Gnabry (Sané, 77 ‘), Müller (Choupo-Moting, 65’), Musiala (Coman, 70 ‘); Lewandowski.

Hoffenheim

Baumann; Akpoguma (Rutter, 28 ‘), Posch, Grillitsch, Richards, Raum; Samassekou (Rudy, 57 ‘), Geiger (Stiller, 87’); Bebou (Adamyan, 82 ‘), Bruun Larsen (Skov, 57’), Kramaric.

Goals

1-0 M.16 Gnabry. 2-0 M.30 Lewandowski. 3-0 M.82 Choupo-Moting. 4-0 M.87 Eat.

Referee

M. Jollenbeck. TA: Samassekou (10 ‘), Rudy (60’), Raum (75 ‘) and Grillitsch (91’)

Incidents

Match played at the Allianz Arena.

When Bayern play at home in the Bundesliga, one can already imagine the script. Hoarder dominance from the opening whistle. Against Hoffenheim it was not going to be less. Those of Nagelsmann, as always, stormed the Allianz and soon made their mark. Gnabry drilled into Baumann’s goal after a robbery in the opponent’s area, but after consultation with the VAR, the referee invalidated the goal. The exgunner was left with the desire, who retaliated minutes later. After the quarter of an hour, he fully received and crossed the leather to, this time, open the can.

At half throttle, the Bavarian team achieved the second. Muller fought the ball and Lewandowski picked it up up front. The Pole, who smells the goal, didn’t even think about it. Zambombazo to send the ball to the bottom of the tights.

Merit of the visitors, or demerit of a relaxed Bayern -the scale opts more for that option-, but the pace dropped after the break. Comfortable with your advantage, generated little but did not suffer excessively against a willful rival and that began to put fear in Neuer’s body with three clear consecutive arrivals. Until the Bavarians said: up to here. Choupo-Moting and Coman, in the aftermath, saw the door to put the final 4-0.

It is shown once again that Bayern can shape the game as they wish and give it the rhythm that they want, that they will always, or almost always, get away with it. He rules Germany.