12/17/2021 at 10:39 PM CET

Bayern played their last match of the year for the Bundesliga with a resounding victory against Wolfsburg (4-0) that It strengthened him in the leadership of the competition at the end of the first round.

BAY

WOL

Bayern Munich

Neuer; Pavard (Tillman, 86 ‘), Upamecano, Lucas (Nianzou, 80’), Davies (Richards, 80 ‘); Roca (Sabitzer, 75 ‘), Musiala; Gnabry (Sarr, 80 ‘), Müller, Sané; Lewandowski.

Wolfsburg

Casteels; Lacroix, Bornauw, Brooks; Baku, Vranckx (Mbabu, 87 ‘), Arnold, Gerhardt; Waldschmidt (Guillavogui, 73 ‘), Steffen (Nmecha, 58’); Weghorst.

Goals

1-0 M. 7 Müller. 2-0 M. 57 Upamecano. 3-0 M. 59 Sané. 4-0 M. 88 Lewandowski.

Incidents

Day 17. Allianz Arena. No spectators.

Julian Nagelsmann’s set, which He once again trusted the Spanish Marc Roca, again headline, has underpinned his firmness in this final stretch of 2021. The one achieved against Wolfsburg is his fifth win in a row that raises his advantage to nine on the seventeenth day, awaiting what Borussia Dortmund does in Berlin on Saturday against Hertha .

Bayern resolved the clash at the Allianz Arena as a formality with the stands empty again due to Covid. At no time was the Bavarian superiority questioned against a rival in crisis who He has five consecutive defeats and is saying goodbye to 2021 at the bottom, three points behind.

The champion took seven minutes to get ahead on the scoreboard. The action was generated by a shot from outside the area by Serge Gnabry that misdirected goalkeeper Koen Casteels to the center. The reject was picked up by Thomas Muller who had no difficulty scoring.

Florian Kohfeldt’s team seemed to react and was able to draw a minute later when Wout Weghorst stood alone before Manuel Neuer who deflected the shot and avoided the goal.

Bayern Munich accelerated in the second half. At game time Thomas Muller, inside the area and without opposition, sent a good cross to Dayot Upamecano. The defender, close to the goal, headed to the net.

And then came the third. It was scored by Leroy Sané who received the ball from Gnabry and, from the edge of the area, he executed a precise unattainable shot for Casteels.

Nagelsmann declared the meeting aired that made all five changes in the last quarter hour. It was the minutes of Marcel Sabitzer, Omar Richards, Tanguy Nianzou, Bouna Sarr and Malik Tillman.

Robert Lewandowski’s goal was missing who reached two from the end after receiving a head pass from Jamal Musiala. The nineteenth goal for the Pole in the Bundesliga rounded off Bayern’s win that closed the year with another win; the fourteenth so far this year.