10/07/2021 at 10:52 PM CEST

Joel gadea

France took a historic duel against Belgium, in which there was everything, to stand in the very final of the Nations League. The shock began electric. From power to power. They both knew where to attack their opponent’s weak points. Of the society De Bruyne-Lukaku football began to flow from the beginning. First, an association between the two ended with a shot from the ‘cityzen’ that miraculously saved Cries.

BEL

FRA

Belgium

Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Castagne (Batshuayi, 90 ‘), Witsel, Tielemans (Vanaken, 70’), Carrasco; De Bruyne, Lukaku, Hazard (Trossard, 75 ‘).

France

Lloris; Pavard (Dubois, 90 ‘), Koundé, Varane, Lucas, Theo; Pogba, Rabiot (Tchouameni, 75 ‘); Griezmann, Benzema (Veretout, 90 ‘), Mbappé.

Goals

1-0 M. 37 Carrasco. 2-0 M. 40 Lukaku. 2-1 M. 62 Benzema. 2-2 M. 69 Mbappé. 2-3 M. 90 Theo.

Referee

Daniel Siebert (Germany). TA: Vertonghen (67 ‘).

Stadium

Allianz Stadium. 22,000 viewers.

Slowly, Mbappe was waking up and, along with the brushstrokes of Benzema, they bothered the Belgian rear, although not enough to open the can.

The seal, however, jumped with an electric play of Carrasco, who received an open left-handed band and surprised with a dry shot to the post Cries. Before the break, Lukaku, another great goal was invented for his collection. He let a long ball pass and, in hand-to-hand, heeled, he beat the French goalkeeper from above. 2-0 at halftime for the ‘red devils’.

French epic

France came out better after the break, although it was difficult to score. Cut distances Benzema, with a great finish. Shortly after, Mbappe would transform a penalty that Griezmann provoked. The game went crazy and was able to rest on both sides.

It was dyed red when Lukaku finished off a center of Carrasco, but he was offside. As if by magic, on the next play, The O fired a shot from the front to the squad of Courtois. The epic of the world champion, which helped France to lift a 2-0 against and meet with Spain on Sunday.