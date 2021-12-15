12/15/2021 at 21:26 CET

Rayo Vallecano imposed logic on Wednesday and beat an ambitious Bergantiños 1-3, who completed a very serious match despite the three categories of difference between one and the other, and that he met Luca Zidane before the Madrid players beat him to overcome the second round of the Copa del Rey.

BER

Ray

Bergantinos

Brais Pereiro; Blas Alonso (Cavafee, 73 ‘), Pablo Agulló (Iago Parga, 61’), Brunet, Brais Martínez (Uxío, 67 ‘); Diego Uzal, Marcos Remeseiro; Alejandro Boedo (Concheiro, 67 ‘), Carlos López (Jorge Cano, 61’), Yelco Alfaya; and Antón Escobar.

Vallecano Ray

Luca Zidane; Mario Hernández, Nikola Maras, Mario Suárez, Iker Recio (Fran García, 58 ‘); Pathé Ciss (Óscar Valentín, 89 ‘), Unai López (Santi Comesaña, 58’), José Pozo; Andrés Martín (Sergio Moreno, 89 ‘), Randy Nteka (Sergi Guardiola, 81’) and Baby.

Goals

0-1 M.37 Mario Suarez. 0-2 M.67 Pathé Ciss. 1-2 M.77 Jorge Cano. 1-3 M.91 Sergio Moreno.

Referee

González Fuertes (Asturian). TA: Antón Concheiro.

Incidents

Match of the second round of the Copa del Rey played in As Eiroas before some 1,500 fans. Before the game, Bergantiños paid tribute to the players who participated in the Copa tie with Rayo in 1987.

As more than three decades ago, the Cup qualifying round fell on the side of Rayo, and, as then, Bergantiños had their options, but Andoni Iraola’s men resolved with a First-rate punch, although they also failed in the second half and gave life in that period to the locals.

The Bergantiños was ambitious in As Eiroas. He controls his dominance and the bounce of the ball on an artificial surface to which it is difficult to acclimatize, and, in addition, he came out cheekily. To Rayo Vallecano, a whole First Division, Adapting to the countryside of the Coruña town of Carballo took him more than half an hour.

Only the lack of success of the locals and Luca Zidane’s interventions prevented those of José Luis Lemos from getting ahead in that period. A shot by Yelco (m.13) adjusted to the right post of the rayista goal, although on the outside, a shot by Remeseiro and another by Escobar in a center by Blas that Carlos López prolonged were the arguments of ‘Bergan’.

El Rayo, who had only given a sense of danger with his pressure at the exit of the ball from the premises, countered the Carballeses with eight minutes before the break in a corner kick that Unai executed and Mario Suárez headed.

The protagonists did not change and neither did the intentions after passing through the dressing room. Bergantiños, with one of their most incisive players, Boedo, tried to surprise Rayo with his left foot three minutes into the second period and Escobar, with a header, tested Luca Zidane.

Again the script of the first half was repeated, this time at 67 minutes, with a goal from Pathé Ciss after a good offensive action from Andrés and Pozo.

Those from Vallecas forgave the sentence in the boots of Nteka and Bergantiños, who went for the round trip, got into the game with thirteen minutes to go with a goal from Cano from the front, where he received a pass from Escobar.

In that all or nothing of the premises, Rayo Vallecano encountered the almost miraculous interventions of Brais Pereiro and was unable to close the game until injury time, when Sergio Moreno took advantage of Brais’s rejection of a shot by Baby to finish the Madrid pass.