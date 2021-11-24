11/24/2021 at 8:54 PM CET

Joel gadea

Comeback, victory and show of muscle by an Ajax that beat Besiktas in Turkey to reaffirm their first group place thanks to a double of Haller.

BES

AHA

Besiktas

Gunok; Rosier, Vida, Montero (Uyçal, 80 ‘), Meras; Pjanic (Salih Uçan, 80 ‘), Topal (Hutchinson, 80’); Ghezzal (Batshuayi, 67 ‘), Teixeira (Bozdogan, 58’), N’Koudou; Larin.

Ajax

Onana; Mazraoui (Timber, 72 ‘), Schuurs (Rensch, 77’), Lisandro Martínez, Tagliafico (Blind, 77 ‘); Klaassen, Gravenberch; Neres, Berghuis (Taylor, 83 ‘), Daramy (Haller, 45’); Tadic.

Goals

1-0 M. 22 Ghezzal (p.). 1-1 M. 53 Haller. 1-2 M. 69 Haller.

Referee

Irfan Peljto (Bosnia). TA: Larin (88 ‘) / Haller (85’).

Stadium

Vodafone Arena. 22,000 viewers.

Besiktas found himself comfortable behind, against Ajax with his ‘unit B’ but with the same plan as always. It was the exblaugrana Pjanic, the one who grabbed the handle and led his team through transitions to have multiple chances. Ghezzal, after a hand of Mazraoui, he opened the penalty can to everyone’s surprise. Although the Dutch were better, their plays lacked gunpowder in attack while, on a couple of occasions, Besiktas forgave the sentence.

It took eight minutes for Haller to equalize the shock. After a brilliant quick play by Ajax, the French striker put the equalizer on the scoreboard, with an empty goal. The siege continued, more out of habit than necessity, as the Besiktas fell apart in front. Later, the former West Ham would turn the score around after a rehearsed play in which he showed off his scorer’s nose.

Unable to do anything else, the Turks attended their own funeral at the hands of a starving Ajax who continues to aim for full group stage victories while the YalcinThey run out of options to enter the Europa League if they want.