Two scoring teams were measured on the pitch, having scored in all their previous encounters, and the statistics did not fail. Up to five goals were seen at Benito Villamarín, with the locals triumphing to the delight of the fans, who also enjoyed a vibrant match. Betis, except for the setback against Villarreal, thus maintains its good run of results.

Betis

Bravo; Bellerín, Bartra, Édgar, Álex Moreno; Guido Rodríguez, Canales (William Carvalho, 79 ‘); Rodri (Guarded, 70 ‘), Fekir, Juanmi (Lainez, 70’); and Willian José (Borja Iglesias, 87 ‘).

Vallecano Ray

Dimitrievski; Balliú, Maras (Pozo, 87 ‘), Catena, Fran García; Mario (Isi Palazón, 46 ‘), Pathé Ciss (Comesaña, 46’), Unai López, Álvaro; Nteka (79 ‘) and Trejo (Falcao, 70’).

Goals

1-0 M.22 Alex Moreno. 2-0 M. 24 Juanmi. 2-1 M. 46 Nteka. 2-2 M. 65 Álvaro García. 3-2 M.74 William José, from a penalty.

Referee

From Burgos Bengoetxea (Basque). TA: Álvaro (31 ‘). Trejo (60 ‘)

Stadium

Benito Villamarín. 45,362 spectators.

With his right, his less good leg, before his former team, Alex Moreno opened the party account. Powerful shot, unattainable for the goal rayista. Moreno’s first goal in official competition with the Betis shirt.

And without time or to blink, the Helipolitans, grown up, took the opportunity to surprise and do the second. Fought her Juanmi on the edge of the area, he may have helped his arm as the Madrilenians claimed, but the goal went up to the scoreboard. Of course, after review by the VAR.

The coup d’état came to the brink of halftime, with a target of Nteka, after a series of catastrophic misfortunes as in the title of the film. Was wrong Edgar in the spinal cord, Trejo stole to Balliu who rushed and kicked into goal, running into a defender. The rebound was hunted by the Betis who did not understand each other in the clearance and Trejo, faster than anyone, took the ball and yielded to Nteka who did not forgive.

The target seemed to have stunned the Andalusians at the beginning of the second half but with the passing of the minutes and the support of the fans that packed Villamarín little by little they were retaking command and dangerously approaching the goal of Dimitrievski.

Little work for Claudio Bravo on the other side, but the Rayo needed less to equalize the score. Maximum effectiveness of the Madrilenians who with few arrivals Circulation at the first touch, pass from Trejo to Alvaro Garcia and this one for inside, with a shot between the legs of Bravo. The Baetic parish fell silent, although according to the dynamics, there was still much to see.

Again, Alex Moreno was erected again as the protagonist forcing a penalty against Balliu. William Joseph He did not miss from eleven meters to put Betis ahead again.

The intensity did not drop in the last minutes and with Falcao on the pitch, Rayo had more chances to tie the contest but the Verdiblancos were able to withstand the attack. They are virtually fourth in the table, behind the eternal rival, Sevilla.