11/25/2021 at 8:49 PM CET

Francesc Ripoll

Betis fulfilled winning a placid match against Ferencvaros thanks to the many from Tello and Canales, which also served to seal the second group position mathematically. Leverkusen’s victory over Celtic gives Pellegrini’s men a pass to the Europa League round of 32, where he will have to face a rebounded team from the Champions League.

BET

FER

Betis

Bravo (Rui Silva, 72 ‘); Bellerín, Bartra, Edgar, Miranda; Guido Rodríguez, Canales; Joaquín (Lainez, 72 ‘), Rober (Guardado, 67’), Tello; Borja Iglesias.

Ferencvaros

Dibusz; Cabraja, Blazic, S. Mmaee, Kovacevic, Botka (Wingo, 79 ‘); Vecsei (Laidouni, 71 ‘), Loncar, Zachariassen (Gavric, 88’), Nguen (Szantho, 88 ‘); R.Mmaee (Mak, 71 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.5 Tello. 2-0 M.52 Channels.

Referee

Ruddy Buquet. TA: Botka (42 ‘), Vecsei (49’), Laidouni (79 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at Benito Villamarín

Knowing the importance of the crash, Betis had no choice but to go out with everything to the green. Something that soon paid off. Bellerín, taking advantage of a masterly filtered pass from Joaquín, gave the goal to Tello, who overtook the Verdiblancos at will. However, the goal diluted the momentum of the locals and spurred to a Ferencvaros who, with nothing to lose, stepped forward and touched the tie in two consecutive shots by Nguen and Mmaee. The rest of the first half passed with a sterile dominance of Betis and with more attempts to increase the income, although without luck.

Villamarín was able to celebrate the second after the break, with a beautiful Sergio Canales. Shot with a thread from the Cantabrian that slipped through the very squad. Golazo. Betis had much more control in the second half, which barely suffered from the Hungarian attacks. Those of Pellegrini slept the game, who put Rui Silva for Bravo, supposedly with discomfort. With the three points in Seville, the Verdiblancos will be able to go calmly to Celtic Park. The sixteenth already wait.