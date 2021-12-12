12/12/2021

On at 21:03 CET

Alex Carazo

The Betis thrashed one Real society unrecognizable for practically the entire encounter. dark twice, Juanmi Y Fekir they were the scorers of the verdiblanco team in a dreamy afternoon in the Betic fiefdom. The second part to frame allowed those of Pellegrini pass over Real, which paid for the effort of the Europa League.

BET

RSO

Betis

Silva; Bellerín, Bartra, Ruiz, Moreno (Miranda, 83 ‘); Guido (Paul, 83 ‘), Guardado (Carvalho, 66’); Canales, Fekir (Tello, 83 ‘), Juanmi (Rodri, 87’); Willian José.

Real society

Remiro; Zaldua (Gorosabel, 62 ‘), Elustondo, Le Normand, Muñoz; Zubimendi, Zubeldia (Turrientes, 74 ‘); Portu (Januzaj, 62 ‘), Oyarzábal, Barrenetxea (Navarro, 74’); Isak (Sorloth, 74 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.14 Moreno. 2-0 M.57 Juanmi. 3-0 M.66 Fekir. 4-0 M.80 Moreno.

Referee

Sánchez Martínez. TA: Guido (36 ‘), Moreno (56’), Fekir (62 ‘) / Zubeldia (59’).

Incidents

Benito Villamarín (60,000 spectators).

Absolutely full at Villamarín to witness a game between two of the best teams in LaLiga this season. There were no tickets left for sale. Spurred on by 60,000 souls, the Betis the meeting started with much more presence in the rival field. It was difficult for Real to settle on the pitch and a great proof of the confusion in the first quarter of an hour was the first goal of the locals.

Inexplicably Remiro went very far from the goal to try to cut a long ball towards Willian jose. With Le normand Above the Brazilian, the departure of the Real goalkeeper made no sense. The forward held it and gave it up for the arrival of Alex Moreno, that with all the goal for him advanced to the béticos.

The domain remained local, but little by little those of Imanol Sheriff they were frequenting the plot of the Betis through long possessions. For your He starred in three very clear occasions but did not achieve a draw and there ended the equalizing options of the ‘txuriurdin’. Those were the best minutes of the Real. The only ones.

The passage through the changing rooms sat very well Betis. The state of form of the set of Pellegrini is spectacular, but the one of Juanmi borders on excellence. Ten goals has already been added by the former player, precisely, of Real Sociedad. The famous ‘Law of the ex’ was again fulfilled. The forward’s unappealable header to raise the second on the scoreboard and make the visitors disappear completely.

From there, offensive display of Betis. Channels Y Fekir they dominated the match as they pleased and the goals were sinking Real, who paid dearly for the effort during the week against PSV. Precisely the French was the author of the third with a shot that was practically a pass to the net. When Fekir having fun playing is a blessing for the verdiblanco team.

With a Real Completely out of the game, the ‘little hand’ was close to falling in a Villamarín completely exalted with the football of his team. dark, unleashed and with confidence through the roof, he continually struck the back of the Basque defense and in one of those races came his double and the fourth for those of Pellegrini. First double of his career as a professional for Sant Sadurní d’Anoia.

Fourth consecutive win for Betis that keeps him in third place in the rankings. Dream first round for the Betis, which are closing 2021 in an unbeatable way. The Real, to continue rowing to occupy Champions League positions. There is a lot of league left.