01/02/2022

On at 20:40 CET

X. Serrano

The Betis loses steam in the fight for Champions. Second consecutive defeat of the green-and-white box, which succumbed in the Benito Villamarin before a Celtic supportive in defensive efforts and led in attack by the genius of Iago Aspas (0-2). The celestial idol scored the two goals of the duel before the break. The first, from a penalty. The second, a great goal, after stealing the ball from Victor Ruiz and haggle to Rui Silva.

BET

CEL

Betis

Rui Silva; Bellerín, Bartra, Víctor Ruíz, Álex Moreno; Carvalho, Guardado (Fekir, 58 ‘); Lainez (Rodri, 46 ‘), Canales (Tello, 80’), Juanmi; Willian José (Borja Iglesias, 58 ‘).

Celtic

Hard; Aidoo, Okay, Carlos Domínguez, Javi Galán; Fran Beltrán; Brais Méndez (Veiga, 86 ‘), Denis Suárez, Cervi; Iago Aspas and Santi Mina.

Goals

0-1 M. 36 Iago Aspas (pen.). 0-2 M. 45 + 2 Iago Aspas.

Referee

Soto Grado (Riojan). TA: Willian José (53 ‘) / Denis Suárez (33’), Cervi (90 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Benito Villamarín stadium before 41,566 spectators corresponding to matchday 19 of LaLiga Santander.

You could see the faces of two of the best scorers in Spanish football, Juanmi Y Iago Blades. The Andalusian forward arrived at the meeting with 11 goals in his private account, seven in the last five days, while the incombustible sky-blue captain had scored eight goals to date. A head to head between gunners who would fall to the side of the ‘Prince of Battles’.

The duel began with a frenetic exchange of blows. Celta threatened first in a rapid transition that Santi Mina He finished with a dry shot and adjusted to the strain of the post. Held up well Rui Silva, who avoided both with a firm hand at ground level. The Betic replica came in a centered header from Carvalho. There was quality in abundance on the lawn. Yes Channels lit the Villamarin with a high heel, Iago Aspas it responded with a spur-oriented control.

The Betis he seemed to take a step forward after the first quarter of an hour. More aggressive, driven by a Saved omnipresent in the pressure, the Sevillian painting took possession of the leather and Celtic. However, the Galician team, in solidarity with the efforts, hardly suffered and Hard he did not get to stain his gloves.

The team led by Chacho Coudet opened the score in an isolated action. Cervi Y Saved they went to dispute within the area a divided ball that was moving away from the goal. The Argentine arrived before, who was knocked down by the impetus of the Mexican. Penalty The responsibility went to Iago Aspas, who scored with a low and centered shot while Rui Silva beat to his left.

The goal changed the dynamics of the match. The Betis attackers did not smell the ball, while the Celtic He gave a sense of danger in every race. Featured role for Javi galán, which dried Lainez and threatened in speed by the left lane of the celestial attack.

The Celtic signed his good moment before the break thanks to a genius of Iago Aspas. Santi Mina He started the action on the field and after crossing the middle of the field while driving, he gave a faulty pass in the direction of the captain. Victor Ruiz intercepted the shipment, but Blades, rogue, guessed the address of the control and stole the wallet. He stuck the leather to his boot, crossed in front of the defender who let him pass so as not to commit a penalty and dribbled to Rui Silva before scoring an empty door. Great goal and 0-2 at halftime.

Betis had no time to lose and Pellegrini put all the meat on the grill. Rodri entered by the inconsequential Lainez, Fekir replaced Saved Y Borja Churches relieved Willian jose. Despite the accumulation of talent, Betis failed to submit to a Celtic Able to defend with discipline near his goal and also to hold possession.

Given the lack of space and the inability to accelerate the circulation of the ball, the Verdiblancos tried from afar with little success. By cons, the Celtic could sentence in a rapid transition that Santi Mine finished with the exterior and demanded the stop of Rui Silva. With more heart than head, Betis He tried to close the gap to the final whistle but left empty.